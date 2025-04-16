Local nonprofit, Nushwac, dissolves after 67 years of community service

After 67 years, the Nushagak Classic Western Alaska Championship Sled Dog Association, or Nushwac, will dissolve its operations at the end of the month (Apr. 30). The Dillingham nonprofit managed key community events like the five-day Beaver Round-Up festival, a back-to-school supply drive, an annual pumpkin patch, and a New Year's Eve firework show.

Charlene Lopez, Nushwac’s manager for 20 years, cites staff burnout, social media harassment, and economic challenges as reasons for the closure.

“Our volunteers are tired,” Lopez said. “And when our kids come to us and say they are done, or they're tired of reading stuff on Facebook or hearing stuff at school, that's our time as parents to finally be done for our families.”

In recent years, organizers say they have faced accusations on social media of stealing funds from the nonprofit. Lopez denies these claims but says they have taken a toll on her and her family.

Other Nushwac organizers also say criticism of the organization's events demoralized volunteers.

Nushwac was founded the year before statehood to support sled dog races in Bristol Bay. In 2014, it shifted focus to organizing other community events after poor snow conditions diminished local mushing.

The organization's funding comes from donations, as well as pull-tabs sold at a shop in downtown Dillingham, which will also close its doors at the end of the month. Organizers estimate that the four annual events cost about $146,833 each year.

Margaret Sutherland / KDLG Front desk of Nushwak's pull-tab shop, set to close Apr. 30.

Jennifer Gardner, who served as chair of the organization for the past 14 years, says funding was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, which strained their resources.

“As everyone knows, Covid was a huge economic disaster for our region. We lost a lot. And it hit Nushwac just as well,” Gardner said. “People weren't coming in and getting rippies. And the events that we were doing were really taking a toll on keeping people hired.”

Nushwac operates with six year-round employees and four seasonal staff, but its events rely heavily on volunteers. Organizers say putting together Beaver Round-Up requires hundreds of hours of work over six months with weekly meetings, which they say run as long as six hours.

Volunteer numbers have dropped significantly, from 40 in past years to just 22 this year. Gardner says this added pressure on the remaining volunteers. She described the decision to dissolve the organization as difficult but necessary.

“We did our best, every volunteer, every community member, every business that participated.” Gardner said, “We just want to give the community the best shot that they can, and it's time for Char and I to step back and let someone else do it.”

After years of running the organization, Gardner says she believes community events are valuable for Dillingham. She says she hopes someone will take over Beaver Round-Up and keep the community's tradition alive in years to come.

