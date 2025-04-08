Dillingham residents protest federal policies at “Hands Off” rally

Last Saturday, roughly 60 people gathered in downtown Dillingham to protest recent actions by the Trump administration.

Over 1,400 “Hands Off” rallies’ took place around the nation and the world, protesting what organizers called a “billionaire takeover and rampant corruption of the trump administration.” But Dillingham's concerns encompassed nationwide issues as well as those unique to rural Alaska.

Listen to the audio postcard from the rally.