Dillingham residents protest federal policies at “Hands Off” rally

KDLG 670AM | By Margaret Sutherland
Published April 8, 2025 at 11:15 AM AKDT
Protestors at "Hands Off" rally in Dillingham, Saturday, Apr. 5, 2025.
Protestors at "Hands-off" rally in Dillingham, Saturday, Apr. 5, 2025.

Last Saturday, roughly 60 people gathered in downtown Dillingham to protest recent actions by the Trump administration.

Over 1,400 “Hands Off” rallies’ took place around the nation and the world, protesting what organizers called a “billionaire takeover and rampant corruption of the trump administration.” But Dillingham's concerns encompassed nationwide issues as well as those unique to rural Alaska.

Listen to the audio postcard from the rally.

"Hands Off" rally in downtown Dillingham, Saturday, Apr. 5.
1 of 12  — IMG_0928.JPG
"Hands Off" rally in downtown Dillingham, Saturday, Apr. 5.
Margaret Sutherland / KDLG
"Hands Off" rally in downtown Dillingham, Saturday, Apr. 5.
2 of 12  — IMG_0932.JPG
"Hands-off" rally in downtown Dillingham, Saturday, Apr. 5.
Margaret Sutherland / KDLG
"Hands Off" rally in downtown Dillingham, Saturday, Apr. 5.
3 of 12  — IMG_0935.JPG
"Hands-off" rally in downtown Dillingham, Saturday, Apr. 5.
Margaret Sutherland / KDLG
"Hands Off" rally in downtown Dillingham, Saturday, Apr. 5.
4 of 12  — IMG_0937.JPG
"Hands Off" rally in downtown Dillingham, Saturday, Apr. 5.
Margaret Sutherland / KDLG
"Hands Off" rally in downtown Dillingham, Saturday, Apr. 5.
5 of 12  — IMG_0939.JPG
"Hands Off" rally in downtown Dillingham, Saturday, Apr. 5.
Margaret Sutherland / KDLG
"Hands Off" rally in downtown Dillingham, Saturday, Apr. 5.
6 of 12  — IMG_0940.JPG
"Hands Off" rally in downtown Dillingham, Saturday, Apr. 5.
Margaret Sutherland / KDLG
"Hands Off" rally in downtown Dillingham, Saturday, Apr. 5.
7 of 12  — IMG_0946.JPG
"Hands Off" rally in downtown Dillingham, Saturday, Apr. 5.
Margaret Sutherland / KDLG
"Hands Off" rally in downtown Dillingham, Saturday, Apr. 5.
8 of 12  — IMG_0947.JPG
"Hands-off" rally in downtown Dillingham, Saturday, Apr. 5.
Margaret Sutherland / KDLG
"Hands Off" rally in downtown Dillingham, Saturday, Apr. 5.
9 of 12  — IMG_0951.JPG
"Hands-off" rally in downtown Dillingham, Saturday, Apr. 5.
Margaret Sutherland / KDLG
"Hands Off" rally in downtown Dillingham, Saturday, Apr. 5.
10 of 12  — IMG_0957.JPG
"Hands Off" rally in downtown Dillingham, Saturday, Apr. 5.
Margaret Sutherland / KDLG
"Hands Off" rally in downtown Dillingham, Saturday, Apr. 5.
11 of 12  — IMG_0958.JPG
"Hands Off" rally in downtown Dillingham, Saturday, Apr. 5.
Margaret Sutherland / KDLG
12 of 12  — IMG_8715.jpeg
Casey Chandler

Margaret Sutherland
Margaret Sutherland is a local reporter and host at KDLG, Dillingham's NPR member station. Margaret graduated from College of Charleston with a degree in English, and went on to attend the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Radio and Podcasting. She is passionate about the power of storytelling and creating rich soundscapes for the listener's ears to enjoy.
