Bristol Bay students get hands-on experience in career and technical education

High school students across Bristol Bay are learning hands-on skills that can lead to careers in the trades. In Dillingham, an auto mechanic class teaches students how to fix engines, change oil, and work with heavy equipment. Their projects? Vehicles and machinery from the community.

It's fifth hour in the Dillingham Middle/High School shop classroom. A large metal garage door opens to shuffle cars in.

Today, three auto mechanics students are at work on two projects parked bumper to bumper. The first is an ongoing class project that belongs to Mike Yingst, the class’s teacher.

“So the engine was seized up. We put oil in it and broke loose the engine and now changing the oil a second time because there are metal shavings in the oil,” Yingst said.

The students hoist the car on a large auto lift to drain the oil from below. Yingst offers a hand when they need it but mostly lets them handle the job.

They start up the engine and then move to their second project: changing the oil on a 1977 Ford F-150 owned by class member Matthew Kropoff, a high school junior. He calls it an “old school classic” and has been fixing it up since he bought it in 2019—years before he could legally drive.

Margaret Sutherland / KDLG Student working on a lifted car in the shop classroom during the auto mechanic class at the Dillingham Middle/High School.

“I took the hood off and pulled the old motor out with a cherry picker, it's a motor hoist, it hoists out the motor. And then I put this one in,” Kropoff said.

This isn’t the first time Kropoff’s truck has been a class project. In a previous class period, he and his classmates replaced the four-barrel intake and cleaned up the engine. He’s also spent hours working on it at home, rebuilding the motor and transmission and replacing the transfer case—a part weighing over 100 pounds.

He wasn’t alone for that step. A five-person team helped him lift it by hand. But it slipped and they jumped out of the way as it crashed to the ground.

Yingst says the shop provides students with a safe place to take on challenging projects.

“Giving the students a space where they can do those sorts of things safely and with supervision, is kind of nice,” Yingst said. “That way they don’t have to worry about dropping it on their head in their backyard or whatever.”

Class projects vary—one week, it’s an oil change on a teacher’s car, the next, a tune-up for a community member’s truck.

(Disclaimer: The students checked my car when I moved to town, giving the oil and engine a once-over before handing it back with a stamp of approval.)

Yingst also teaches woodworking and welding.

The classes are funded in part by the Bristol Bay Regional Career and Technical Education program (BBRCTE). It’s a partnership between four school districts—Dillingham City, Lake and Peninsula, Southwest Region, and Bristol Bay.

“Basically it's given us the money to update the shop, like all those yellow welders right there, that all used to be gas welding and no one really gas welds here,” Yingst said. “So all these welders in front here are new, and then one in the back is new. They have all been paid for by grants through BBRCTE.”

Alex Buholm, a senior at the Dillingham Middle/High School, isn't in the auto mechanics class this semester. But she’s here using her free period to repair a community member's snowblower.

She says she's been repairing machinery with her dad since she was a kid and has been taking shop classes since starting high school. She says this is the kind of work she loves.

“It's fun, you get to learn new things, you get to learn how to actually fix your car instead of taking it to a shop and spending, I don't know, hundreds or maybe thousands of dollars on something that you can fix yourself for $50,” Buholm said.

After high school, Buholm says she plans to go into the 302 Union to be an operator on the north slope. She says she’s known her career path since she was a kid, and these classes give her the skills she needs.