© 2025 KDLG
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

City of Dillingham reports breach of city computer system

KDLG 670AM | By Margaret Sutherland
Published February 13, 2025 at 5:11 PM AKST
Margaret Sutherland
/
KDLG

The City of Dillingham detected unauthorized activity in its computer system last week, prompting an internal investigation and security review.

According to a press release signed by Interim City Manager Dan Decker yesterday morning, the city became aware of the breach Wednesday, Feb. 5. The incident led to the cancellation of a regularly scheduled city council meeting the following day.

It’s unclear who gained access or what activity occurred. The city declined to comment beyond the press release, which said that officials immediately secured the system and conducted a multi-day audit with the help of unspecified IT consultants.

According to the press release, there is no evidence that private information was compromised. The city says they have implemented additional security measures to screen for past breaches and prevent future ones. An independent investigation will determine whether further action is needed.

The council will convene this evening at 7 p.m. for a special meeting at city hall.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
News
Margaret Sutherland
Margaret Sutherland is a local reporter and host at KDLG, Dillingham's NPR member station. Margaret graduated from College of Charleston with a degree in English, and went on to attend the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Radio and Podcasting. She is passionate about the power of storytelling and creating rich soundscapes for the listener's ears to enjoy.
See stories by Margaret Sutherland