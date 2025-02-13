City of Dillingham reports breach of city computer system

The City of Dillingham detected unauthorized activity in its computer system last week, prompting an internal investigation and security review.

According to a press release signed by Interim City Manager Dan Decker yesterday morning, the city became aware of the breach Wednesday, Feb. 5. The incident led to the cancellation of a regularly scheduled city council meeting the following day.

It’s unclear who gained access or what activity occurred. The city declined to comment beyond the press release, which said that officials immediately secured the system and conducted a multi-day audit with the help of unspecified IT consultants.

According to the press release, there is no evidence that private information was compromised. The city says they have implemented additional security measures to screen for past breaches and prevent future ones. An independent investigation will determine whether further action is needed.

The council will convene this evening at 7 p.m. for a special meeting at city hall.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

