Dillingham School District Middle/High School principal announces end-of-year resignation, prompting immediate leadership reshuffle

Dillingham City School District’s Middle/High School Principal, Megan McCambly, resigned last month. Originally, she planned to leave at the end of the school year, but the school district “expedited” her resignation.

Superintendent Amy Brower explained in a Jan. 24 letter to the school community that in light of McCambly’s end-of-year resignation, “The district has decided to expedite the process to allow incoming administrators ample time to prepare for the 2025-2026 school year.”

In other words, McCambly was out much sooner – effective Jan. 27.

McCambly declined to comment for this story. The school district initially did comment, but demanded a final edit of this story. After KDLG refused, the comments were retracted. The school district holds KDLG’s broadcasting license. KDLG’s practice is to report all news independently.

McCambly transitioned into the principal role in November 2022, moving from director of school climate and culture at the elementary school. She succeeded a principal who resigned midyear, after less than a semester in the position.

According to the district, McCambly remains an employee of the school. Per her contract, the district will pay her for the remainder of the school year.

The new interim principal, Nick Tweet, spent nearly 20 years in various roles at Dillingham Elementary School, most recently as its principal. He’s the graduating class of 2025’s sixth principal in their time at the middle/high school.

In a video recording of Tweet’s going away speech to the elementary school student body, students sit spread out around the school gym as Tweet walks through the crowd with his mic.

Later, he reflects on the experience of saying goodbye to the students.

“There were some crying kids, you know?” said Tweet. “It was super sad. So sad. Just emotionally I wasn't ready to do that.”

At the end of his speech, Tweet tells students that he will see them again when they eventually make their way up the hill to the middle school. The students charge Tweet in a group hug, at least five students deep.

Many of the current middle/high school students had Tweet as their elementary school principal or as a leader in the administrative positions he held prior. Tweet says this puts him at an advantage coming in as the interim middle/high school principal.

“I think somebody coming in in this situation would have to build trust with the kids and get to know them. I already have that,” said Tweet. “A lot of them have fond memories of elementary school and they are excited to see me.”

Despite the suddenness, he says he plans to make the best of change.

“In a district our size you go where the need is greatest. I think the need was greatest at the middle school/high school right now because there has been a lot of turnover,” said Tweet. “The elementary school is a lot more stable as far as staffing and students and expectations. I think there is an opportunity up here to establish some similar things that we are doing down there.”

Other administrators are also changing roles.

Cassie MacDonald, previously the director of data, assessment, and communication at the high school, is now serving as the elementary school’s interim principal.

Her old position will remain vacant for the rest of the school year. Paul Gilbert, the current director of school climate and culture, is set to take over next year.