Dillingham City School District hosts Tip-Off Classic Basketball Tournament

The Dillingham City School District High School hosted the Tip-Off Classic basketball tournament last week. Five schools competed in the tournament, the Dillingham Wolverines, the Su-Valley Rams, the Manokotak Lynxes, the Bristol Bay Angels, and the New Stuyahok eagles.

The teams took part in three days of basketball, extending Thursday through Saturday.

For the Girls Bracket, the Su-Valley Rams won the championship, and the Bristol Bay Angels were runner up. Closing out the tournament Saturday evening, the Manokotak Lynx took home the Boys Championship, and the Dillingham Wolverines were runner up.

A Sportsmanship award for the teams who demonstrated the best sportsmanship throughout the tournament was awarded at the close of the weekend. For the girls, that award went to the Su-Valley Rams. The boy's sportsmanship award went to the Dillingham JV Wolverines.

Next weekend, teams from all over the region will head to Naknek for the High School Sockeye Classic hosted by the Bristol Bay School district. Meanwhile, middle school athletes will head to Newhalen.

Margaret Sutherland / KDLG Dillingham Wolverines play Manokotak Lynxes in the Tip-Off Classic boys' championship, 2025

Athletes from each team were selected by their coaches for the All-tournament title, an award for the standout players of the tournament.

All-Tournament selections: Girls

#5 Bristol Bay Angels Brooke Phelps

#4 Bristol Bay Angels Olivia Harvilla

#23 Dillingham Varsity Alora Wassily

#34 Su-Valley Rams Ashley Delima

#11 Dillingham Varsity Kalin Clouse

#13 Dillingham JV Trista Maines

#21 Dillingham Varsity Elayne Woods

#21 Su-Valley Rams Lily Esmailka

#20 Dillingham Varsity Kahlen Savo

#4 New Stuyahok Eagles Mika Hastings

All-Tournament selections: Boys

#20 Manokotak Lynx Jethron Nanalook

#23 Dillingham Varsity Graelin Chaney

#14 Bristol Bay Angels Julian Trevon

#3 New Stuyahok Eagles Bryson Andrew

#3 Dillingham Varsity Tristan Tilden

#4 New Stuyahok Eagles Cavelila Andrew

#34 Manokotak Lynx Addison Alakayack

#15 Dillingham JV Riley Krause

#25 Dillingham JV Jayden Roehl

#12 Dillingham Varsity Sam Maines Wassily

Disclaimer: The Dillingham City School District owns KDLG's broadcasting license, but it does not influence or direct our coverage.