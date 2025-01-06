Dillingham man faces 4 felony charges related to sexual assault and home invasion

A Dillingham man was indicted Dec. 31 for four felony charges. He’s accused of breaking into a woman's house and sexually assaulting her while she was sleeping. The charges include two counts of sexual assault, a count of attempted sexual assault, and first-degree burglary.

According to Dillingham Police Sgt. Tanner Nickels, 39-year old George Ero Goodell unlawfully entered a local woman's residence on two separate occasions the night of Dec. 14. According to Nickels’ account filed in the Dillingham Superior Court, Goodell climbed into her bed, which led to physical fights and the criminal investigation.

Nickels says the victim woke up to an unknown man in her bed who was making physical advances. The victim fought him off. He briefly left her home, only to return and re-enter her bed.

The victim reported the incident to the Dillingham Police Department later that day. Her report included evidence that linked Goodell to the crime, and she identified him in a photo lineup.

Goodell is being represented by a District 3 public defender. The Dillingham Public Defender's office did not respond to KDLG’s request for comment in time for this story.

Leading up to his arrest on Dec. 18, Sgt. Nickel's complaint claims that Goodell admitted to entering the residence. According to police, Goodell claimed divine guidance led him there after seeing her on social media. Nickels said Goodell referenced the victim’s TikTok activity and stated he interpreted a post as an invitation to visit her home.

Goodell pleaded guilty to similar charges in 2010 and was sentenced to two years in prison and three years probation.

Goodell is currently in custody at the Cook Inlet Pretrial facility in Anchorage.

If you are a victim of sexual assault looking for resources, you can call the 24-hour crisis line with the SAFE and Fear Free Environment in Dillingham at (800) 478-2316, or SAFE’s direct line at (907) 842-2320.

You can also call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at (800) 656-4973.