Student Christmas Stories 2024

KDLG 670AM | By Sam Gardner
Published December 25, 2024 at 4:00 AM AKST
Sam Gardner

Dillingham Elementary Students stopped by KDLG to read some Christmas stories!

Once again this year, a group of students from the Dillingham Elementary School stop by the radio station to record themselves reading a classic Christmas book.

