December moose hunt closed in two Bristol Bay units due to unclear survey results

An additional winter moose hunting period will not open this year in two of the three regulated areas of the Bristol Bay region. That’s according to an Alaska Department of Fish and Game announcement Nov. 27.

The affected areas are unit 17C, which covers Dillingham, Aleknagik, Manokotak, New Stuyahok , and Ekwok. Unit 17B which spans northeast to Lake Clark National Park, will also not open for a winter moose hunt.

Alaska Department of Fish and Game

Both areas were open last year. And in past years, the subsistence hunting permit, permit RM585, would be issued this week for the winter hunt.

John Landsiedel is the wildlife biologist for Fish and Game in Dillingham. He says the decision to not open the hunt is due in part to the uncertain results of the annual composition survey, which is conducted each November to assess moose demographics– or how many cows, bulls and calves there are in the population. He says it’s easier to spot bulls than cows against the brown ground, which can lead to biased survey data that isn’t necessarily reflective of the population.

John Landsiedel is the wildlife biologist for Fish and Game in Dillingham. He says the decision to not open the hunt is due in part to the uncertain results of the annual composition survey, which is conducted each November to assess moose demographics– or how many cows, bulls and calves there are in the population. He says it’s easier to spot bulls than cows against the brown ground, which can lead to biased survey data that isn’t necessarily reflective of the population.

“And coastal environments much like Dillingham, don't have reliable snow cover to get those surveys done,” said Landsiedel. “When we can't get those surveys done it may affect the winter hunt and it gives me cause for concern, especially when we have a robust fall harvest.”

Without a proper count, Landsiedel says it's difficult to determine the true make-up of the moose population, and how many bulls are available for harvest.

The moose population in unit 17C is currently high, within management objectives according to ADF&G’s 2022 population survey, but the population in 17B is uncertain.

Landsiedel says the decision to not have a winter hunt is a conservative one, and it comes after a strong fall harvest. He says if the conditions were good for hunters, the winter hunt could lead to overharvesting.

“I wouldn't want us to overdo it in one year and have that effect next year's fall harvest.,” said Landsiedel. “You know, I think me and the community would be pretty bummed if they went out next fall, and because we over harvested this winter and this fall, there were less bulls out there next fall.”

The winter hunt will be open in 17A, the area covering the Nushagak Peninsula and spanning west to Cape Peirce. The season opens Jan. 1 through Feb. 28. Resident subsistence permits, RM575 and RM567, are being issued starting this Thursday at the Department of Fish and Game office in Dillingham or in Togiak at the Traditional Council office.