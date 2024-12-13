Proposed Nuyakuk Falls hydroproject completes two-year feasibility study

The Nushagak Cooperative has submitted its Updated Study Report, research on the potential impacts of a hydroelectric development at Nuyakuk Falls, to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission — a significant milestone in its proposal to build the hydroelectric development.

The report comprises two years of research on 19 different study areas including a caribou population evaluation, a botanical and wetland study, a subsistence study, and an integrated risk assessment for fish populations study, to name a few. The report totals more than 1,300 pages of research that the cooperative says is intended to help determine the feasibility of the proposed project.

The project concept aims to reduce the region’s reliance on diesel fuel by harnessing the power of the Nuyakuk River. The cooperative says the project would divert up to 30% of the river’s flow, generating about 58,200 megawatt hours annually.

The proposed site lies just within the boundary of one of the nation’s largest state parks and falls in the path of one of the region’s major salmon runs. That’s raised concerns about possible harm to local ecosystems, particularly fish that rely on the Nuyakuk River for migration.

A public meeting to present the findings of the Updated Study Report will take place on Jan. 15 and 16 in Dillingham and virtually via Teams. The meeting will offer community members an opportunity to review the report and ask questions.

After the meeting, there will be a 15-day public comment period for feedback on the report.

The cooperative will then submit the results to FERC, which will make a decision on whether the project can proceed with its application. A determination is expected in April 2025.

The public meeting will be held in the Nushagak Cooperative’s board room in Dillingham and the teams meeting link for virtual participation will be posted on the Nushagak Cooperative’s website and social media accounts this month.

