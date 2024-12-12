Naknek man faces multiple charges after alleged arson attempt

A Naknek resident is facing four felony charges and one misdemeanor after an alleged arson attempt on Sunday night (12/08).

58-year-old Lloyd Allan Grindle was charged with attempted first-degree arson, two counts of third-degree assault, resisting arrest, and third-degree criminal mischief.

Charging documents indicate that the Bristol Bay Borough Police responded to a residence in Naknek after receiving a call about the incident. A small fire near the door was extinguished by the fire department, and five propane tanks with burnt rags were found at the entrance.

Grindle was allegedly seen hitting a heating tank with a hammer, causing damage and a fuel odor in the area. An axe was found lodged in the door, and a pair of burned fishing wader boots was discovered nearby.

At Grindle's residence, officers reported seeing him holding a knife to his throat. Two taser deployments were unsuccessful in disarming him. Grindle allegedly slashed at an officer, before another officer managed to arrest him.

Grindle was examined by medical staff for the taser deployments and taken to the Bristol Bay Borough Detention Facility Sunday night.

