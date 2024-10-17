© 2024 KDLG
Two missing men rescued after search efforts following skiff journey

KDLG 670AM | By Margaret Sutherland
Published October 17, 2024 at 10:35 AM AKDT
View of the wood river aboard a skiff.
Margaret Sutherland
/
KDLG
View of the wood river aboard a skiff.

Two men from Aleknagik were rescued last Thursday, October 10, after they were reported missing by relatives the same day.

The men went missing after leaving Aleknagik in a skiff Monday, October 7, to gather supplies in Dillingham, before heading north to New Stuyahok.

According to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch released Tuesday, October 15, relatives of the men said they lost contact with them soon after they departed in the skiff.

Ground searchers in Dillingham utilized boats to search the river as troopers conducted an aerial search.

One of the men was located with the skiff by troopers during the aerial search and the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center in Anchorage conducted the rescue. The second man was found by ground searchers in a second location.

Both were unharmed, but according to the dispatch report the skiff was damaged beyond repair and inoperable.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Margaret Sutherland
Margaret Sutherland is a local reporter and host at KDLG, Dillingham's NPR member station.
