The unofficial results from Dillingham's local election 2024

The Unofficial results for the Dillingham City Election are in, with at least 228 votes cast.

Dillingham Voters seem to have reelected the incumbent mayor in the only competitive race on the ballot. Current Mayor Alice Ruby pulled ahead with 153 votes while mayor challenger Tracy Hightower received 58 and Jon Corbett received 18.

The City Council and school board had four seats open, with three candidates running to fill them. Kevin McCambly ran for both the school board and city council, garnering 194 votes for city council seat F and 194 for school board seat D. Kaleb Westfall ran for city council seat E and received 160 votes. Write-in candidate Terry Mann received 117 votes for school board Seat D.

Absentee Ballots, quested ballots, and special needs ballots are yet to be counted. They will be counted in the coming week and the official results will be released on Oct 10.