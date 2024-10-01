Three candidates enter race for mayor in Dillingham's City Election

Two candidates have emerged to challenge incumbent Alice Ruby for Mayor in today's Municipal election. As of yesterday (Monday, 9/30), Jon Corbett is running as a write-in candidate alongside fellow challenger Tracy Hightower and Incumbent Mayor Ruby.

Ruby has held office since 2006. She says the city has been recovering from a tumultuous period marked by Covid-19 and the main issues are staffing local government roles and housing.

“We've made progress in staffing but it's still a challenge. And then the city is trying to have a positive influence on the housing situation,” said Ruby. “These are issues facing many communities in the state. But we are trying to impact those in our base and it seems like it would be pretty important for the city.”

Ruby serves as the Director of the Economic and Brokerage Section at the Bristol Bay Economic Development Corporation. A graduate of Dillingham High School, she has lived in Dillingham for most of her life. She says if re-elected, next term would prioritize community outreach and involvement.

“It seems like there is a reluctance to get involved in public service positions. And I think having the government sort of operate on a positive tone will help that. To try to help us kind of stay on the track we are now where we are filling positions and accomplishing some of our capital and construction needs,” said Ruby.

Challengers Jon Corbett and Tracy Hightower advocate for change in the city government. Corbett, who entered the race as a write-in candidate yesterday, says he was compelled to enter the race to give more leadership options to residents.

“I think our town needs to see something different. We keep doing the same old same old and we keep getting the same type of result,” said Corbett

A retired business owner and military veteran, Corbett has resided in Dillingham since 2006. He says the allocation of city funds is a primary concern.

“We need to take a better look at how and why we are spending some of the money that we are and look at ways that we can adapt it to benefit us more,” said Corbett

For Tracy Hightower, who has lived in Dillingham for 20 years and is currently a store clerk at the local L&M store, the economic challenges facing residents are the main issue.

“It's a big struggle for a lot of people to stay here long term and I’d like to see people to be able to afford to live here,” said Hightower.

He says he's running to address this and other important issues.

“I'd like to see the council work harder at working together and work with the city department heads as well. No attacking specific departments. That would be a requirement for me as mayor.” said Hightower.

Voting for the municipal election is today from 8 am-8 pm in the City Halls City Council Chambers. Alice Ruby and Tracy Hightower will be on the ballot, with Jon Corbett as a write-in option.