The third annual suicide prevention walk in Dillingham sees largest turnout yet

Suicides in Alaska have risen in recent years. For Alaskan Natives, it is the 4th leading cause of death.

To bring awareness to the issue, a crowd is gathered outside the Curyung Wellness Center in Dillingham for the annual Out of the Darkness Walk. The walk is in conjunction with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Around 40 walkers of all ages form a loose semicircle around the organizers.

After the moment of silence honoring those lost to suicide, the group takes a left onto Main Street and starts walking the large loop around downtown Dillingham.

Greg Marxmiller is among the participants. He’s the education and outreach coordinator at SAFE, Bristol Bay's shelter and advocacy agency for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

“On a community level we have all suffered the loss of people who were near and dear to us, and that's something that we are grappling with as a community,” said Greg. “It hits hard and it's good to be around people and to see people and to be there for them. When we isolate, when we are by ourselves, when we don't have that community, then things can get dark fast.”

Mental Health Clinician Lisa Runzo is one of the organizers. She says this is the 3rd annual Out of the Darkness Walk in Dillingham and the largest turnout they’ve seen.

“I'm just really happy that so many people came out. It just shows that people in the community really are recognizing that one, it's a problem that needs to be addressed, and two, we aren't going to be able to address it unless we come together and work as one,” said Runzo.

According to the most recent data released by the CDC, Alaska has the second highest Suicide Mortality rate in the United States, nearly two times the national average.

Data Published by the Alaska State Legislators Statewide Suicide Prevention Council shows that suicide rates were 26.9 per 100,000 people in Alaska in 2017, compared to 14 per 100,000 people in the United States. For Alaska Natives, that number was 51.9 per 100,000 people.

Runzo estimates that the Bristol Bay region lost at least eight people to suicide last year, though she says that the number could be higher. Six of those eight were lost within a five-week span between March and April.

In response to the loss, an unofficial suicide prevention group, made up of local organizations, was formed, including Bristol Bay Health Corporation, Bristol Bay native association, the Curyung Tribe, AJ Knittel Counseling, and SAFE.

“We might not all agree on how we need to do things and how we need to fix things but we can come together in unity to address an issue as tragic and really pandemic in this community- its truly pandemic. And so it's time for us to put our differences aside and work together. I feel like that's what we are doing,” said Runzo.

In 2023, the group hosted the first annual International Survivors of Suicide Loss banquet.

Then earlier this year, they instated a quarterly suicide survivors support group. The last support group met in August and 45 people attended.

Local mental health counselor AJ Knittel helped organize the event. He says events like these create essential connections in the community.

“I believe that suicide prevention is something that is prevalent in anything and everything that we do that brings people together,” said Knittel.

He says this year's annual Out of the Darkness walk was no exception.

“Being able to be a part of something and develop community partnerships is something that is very important. We are showing that there is strength in our community and bringing people together is something that we truly value,” said Knittel. “This is just another opportunity where we get to show the value of human life and get to heal from the losses that they have experienced.”

The next International Survivors of suicide loss banquet is on November 17th.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can contact the national suicide hotline at 988.

Additional Resources

Bristol Bay behavioral health on-call clinician : 907-842-1230, between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

After hours crisis line : 1-888-865-0799.

Alaska Careline: 1-977-266-4357