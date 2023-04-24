© 2023 KDLG
KDLG wins 3 Alaska Press Club awards for reporting in 2022

KDLG 670AM | By Izzy Ross
Published April 24, 2023 at 6:50 PM AKDT
KDLG News Director Izzy Ross holds KDLG's 2022 awards

KDLG received three Alaska Press Club awards for reporting in 2022. Quyana, chin’an, quyanaa and thank you to everyone who’s taken the time and energy to inform and support us in our work!

First place for Best Education Reporting (audio):

Teachers sleep in the Dillingham school as housing crisis collides with staff shortage

Second place for Best Sports Reporting (all media):

Togiak basketball team travels 70 miles by snowgo to play in first competition since the pandemic began

Third place for Best Humor (all media):

Snake escapes in Dillingham classroom — twice

Editor's note: Third place in Best Humor was our favorite award.

Izzy Ross
Izzy Ross is the news director at KDLG, the NPR member station in Dillingham. She reports, edits, and hosts stories from around the Bristol Bay region, and collaborates with other radio stations across the state.
