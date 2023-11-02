Photo Gallery: Dillingham's historic school building is demolished
Dillingham's former Bureau of Indian Affairs school on October 31, 2023, before demolition. The building is also known as the 'Territorial School.'
Christina McDermott / KDLG
An excavator takes down a part of the former school building. November 1, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
A scene from the demolition of the Territorial School in Dillingham. November 1, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
Excavators move rubble at the site of the former Territorial School in Dillingham. November 2, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
After the demolition of the former schoolhouse, an excavator loads rubble into a dump truck. November 2, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
Dillingham's 87-year-old former school building was demolished on November 1. In an evaluation of the building, CRW engineering group found that it was structurally unstable, and city council members voted to approve its demolitions in September.
