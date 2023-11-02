© 2023 KDLG
Photo Gallery: Dillingham's historic school building is demolished

KDLG 670AM | By Christina McDermott
Published November 2, 2023 at 11:57 AM AKDT
Dillingham's Bureau of Indian Affairs 'Territorial school' on October 31, 2023, before demolition.
1 of 5  — 231031_schoolhouse_predemo3.JPG
Dillingham's former Bureau of Indian Affairs school on October 31, 2023, before demolition. The building is also known as the 'Territorial School.'
Christina McDermott / KDLG
An excavator takes down a part of the former school building. November 1, 2023.
2 of 5  — 231101_schoolhouse_demo11.JPG
An excavator takes down a part of the former school building. November 1, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
A scene from the demolition of the Territorial School in Dillingham. November 1, 2023.
3 of 5  — 231101_schoolhouse_demo3.JPG
A scene from the demolition of the Territorial School in Dillingham. November 1, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
Excavators move rubble at the site of the former Territorial School in Dillingham. November 2, 2023.
4 of 5  — 231102 Historic Schoolhouse end demo9.JPG
Excavators move rubble at the site of the former Territorial School in Dillingham. November 2, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG
After the demolition of the former schoolhouse, an excavator loads rubble into a dump truck. November 2, 2023.
5 of 5  — 231102 Historic Schoolhouse end demo11.JPG
After the demolition of the former schoolhouse, an excavator loads rubble into a dump truck. November 2, 2023.
Christina McDermott / KDLG

Dillingham's 87-year-old former school building was demolished on November 1. In an evaluation of the building, CRW engineering group found that it was structurally unstable, and city council members voted to approve its demolitions in September.

Get in touch with the author at christina@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.
Infrastructure
Christina McDermott
Christina McDermott began reporting for KDLG, Dillingham’s NPR member station, in March 2023. Previously, she worked with KCBX News in San Luis Obispo, California, where she focused on local news and cultural stories. She’s passionate about producing evocative, sound-rich work that informs and connects the public.
See stories by Christina McDermott
