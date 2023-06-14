Changes afloat in the Dillingham harbor this season

The fishing season is upon us and changes are afloat down at the Dillingham harbor. This includes repairs on half of the harbor floats, which have seen the better part of 50 years of fishing in the Nushagak District.

"All the time that it spent in the water has given a lot of wear and tear to it," said Daniel Miller, Dillingham’s new harbormaster. "We're seeing a lot of rust and developing holes, thinning of the walls of the floats."

In previous summers, the floats have had to be pumped out up to three times a day, which Miller said is a lot of water — and a lot of work for the harbor staff.

The Dillingham City Council approved repairs for two of the four floats earlier this month, reversing a previous meeting in May. The cost of repair is $28,445 per float. Repairs are already underway, with the first float splashed in the water last week.

"We're getting two of them done this year, before the season starts," Miller said. "And as of now, the plan is to get two more done this year during the winter, before next season."

Miller said the short term goal of these repairs is to get another five years of use out of the current float system. With this spring’s repairs, the floats will likely only have to be pumped once a year.

The long term objective is to completely replace the harbor’s floats. The state legislature allocated $5 million dollars to Dillingham harbor repairs this session as part of its budget, which the governor is reviewing. If approved, these funds could help with the eventual replacement of the harbor’s floats.

There are a few other big changes at the harbor this season. The ice machine is broken. Miller said the machine has functioned faithfully since 1997, but this year, the compressor broke and needs to be replaced, though that won’t happen this season. Additionally, the harbor’s bathhouse hours have been reduced. For now, it will be open from 7 a.m. until midnight. Miller said the city made the change in response to vandalism of the bathhouse, and that these new hours are subject to change.

The harbor will also start charging $85 an hour to use the Stellar Crane on the Bulkhead. That fee will go into effect on July 1st. Miller said the goal is to make more money for the city.

"The city needs to make more revenue in certain places," he said. "The harbor in the past has been kind of a money pit in some ways. So we're trying to make up for that deficit a little bit more."

Miller said that the harbor wants to promote and prioritize safety as well. Narcan kits will be available at the harbor office and the Dillingham EMS and Fire Department building next to Tide Table.

"We have Narcan kits here at the harbor office, for any fishermen that want them," he said. "It's good to have, even if you don't expect to have any problems… We have lots of it. And the volunteer fire department will have more for us throughout the summer as well.

Miller reminds anyone who would like to use the harbor services to check in with the harbor office first.

