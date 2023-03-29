At summit, housing organizations discuss projects and resources for Bristol Bay

Like much of rural Alaska, Bristol Bay needs more housing. Just last fall, several new Dillingham teachers started the school year sleeping in classrooms because they couldn’t find places to stay. At last week’s sustainability summit, the Bristol Bay Housing Authority and the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation presented some of their efforts to build more affordable homes.

The housing authority’s executive director, Brenda Akelkok, gave an overview of the housing projects in the region, including the authority’s construction projects and funding resources for local communities. Akelkok outlined several of their current developments, including 10 homes in Manokotak they built using money from the American Rescue Plan and Cares Act, and two housing projects in Twin Hills and Port Heiden, which were funded through the Indian Community Development Block Grant.

Akelkok stressed the need to increase funding, not only for home construction but also for weatherization, renovating homes to withstand Alaska’s climate. She said weatherization ensures that a home is insulated and energy efficient and allows families to save on utility bills.

The housing authority also helps people transition to new, up-to-standard homes. In Kokhanok, Akelkok said the authority moved five families into new, energy efficient units.

“When we build a home, we have money from the state of Alaska [and] the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation,” she said. “They call it the ‘Supplemental Grant.’ That requires us to meet the state’s building energy efficiency standards.”

The Alaska Housing Finance Corporation and the Department of Energy fund the housing authority’s weatherization efforts. But Akelkok said that the area needs more financial support; the Department of Energy is offering about $2,000 per home, but it usually takes about $75,000 to make a home here weather-resistant.

Akelkok also encouraged tribes to apply for the Bureau of Indian Affairs Housing Improvement Program, calling it a way to bring more money into the region for family housing. The housing authority plans to hire 10 new staff members to help complete and submit applications for local communities.

The Alaska Housing Finance Corporation’s director of planning and program development Daniel Delfino presented virtually at the summit. He discussed funding programs, including assistance in affordable construction and services for people experiencing homelessness. Delfino highlighted the Greater Opportunities for Affordable Living Program , calling it “a one-stop shop for communities to submit an application to develop rental housing.” He also touched on the state and federally funded Teacher, Health Professional and Public Safety Housing Program, which helps fund housing for teachers, medical staff, and administrators in rural communities.