Update: GCI phone service restored after four-hour outage on Friday

As of noon today, cell phone users in Dillingham are unable to make or receive calls from landlines due to a wireless tower outage.

It’s not immediately clear why. But as a temporary measure to enable GCI cellular callers to reach Kanakanak Hospital in an emergency, GCI has advised cell phone callers to dial (907) 843-3700 instead of 911. That's according to Cynthia Rogers, the community engagement director for the Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation. She said the health corporation will relay calls to the Dillingham police as needed.

People calling from landlines should still be able to connect to the hospital's numbers and 911.

GCI is the only cellular service provider in Bristol Bay.

In an email, Chief Communications Officer Heather Handyside said the company first noticed an issue at 10:30 a.m. today (FRI), and data service has been affected as well. She said the outage appears to be impacting a single wireless tower in Dillingham, and that overlapping coverage from other towers means some calls are still going through.

Several hospital staff members had tried to make calls from their cell phones this morning. At first, they worried that it was an issue with the hospital’s IT.

“So after some reports into our IT department, they reached out to GCI and discovered that yes, it was a widespread issue," Rogers said. "And it was not isolated to Kanakanak Hospital. So from there, we informed all of our staff that were being impacted here. And then we were also getting some messages through other channels like Facebook, that some patients were trying to reach the hospital and were not able to do so on their phone.”

Rogers said the police have been notified as well.

Contact the author at izzy@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.