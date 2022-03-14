In Dillingham schools, masks are now optional for students and staff

Starting today, masks are optional for students and staff of Dillingham’s schools.

The school district announced the change in early March, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its masking guidelines based on community risk levels.

Dillingham currently falls under a “medium” COVID risk level. In medium risk areas, the CDC recommends masks for people who are immunocompromised or at high risk of serious disease, or who live or interact with someone who is high risk.

On March 4, the City of Dillingham rescinded an emergency order that required people to wear masks in public places and recommended testing and quarantine measures. That was after three city council members failed to attend the meeting where they would have considered an ordinance extending the city manager’s authority to enforce the city’s COVID measures. The city council didn’t meet quorum, and the ordinance expired on Friday. That day, the city manager rescinded the city’s COVID measures.

