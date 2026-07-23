Body of missing Bristol Bay fisherman recovered near Egegik

Alaska Wildlife Troopers say a body recovered from a beach near Egegik on July 11 has been confirmed to be Seth Whiteman of Eagle River. Whiteman, a 22-year-old crewmember on the F/V Sandman, was reported overboard on June 29. The Coast Guard searched the area with Alaska State Troopers for several hours by boat and helicopter, but suspended the search later that same night.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said weather at the time of the search was approximately 17 mph winds gusting to 28 mph, with 5-foot seas and 7 miles of visibility, and that the cause of the incident is still under investigation. The Coast Guard said Whiteman was reportedly not wearing a life jacket.

Whiteman’s age was previously noted in communications with a Coast Guard spokesperson as 23, and his age has now been corrected to 22. Next of kin have been notified.