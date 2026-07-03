© 2026 KDLG
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Overboard man in Egegik still missing, identified by authorities as Seth Whiteman, 23, of Eagle River

KDLG 670AM | By Jessie Sheldon
Published July 3, 2026 at 2:49 PM AKDT
A storm brewing over the bay.
Jessie Sheldon
/
KDLG
A storm brewing over the bay.

On June 29 at 4:20pm, the US Coast Guard received a report of a man overboard from the F/V Sandman in the vicinity of Egegik Bay, about 40 miles southwest of Naknek. The Coast Guard searched the area with Alaska State Troopers for several hours by boat and helicopter. They say that the search was suspended at 11:36pm, pending the development of new information.

As of July 3, he has still not been located, but authorities have identified the overboard crewmember as Seth Whiteman of Eagle River, age 23. Next of kin have been notified. A Coast Guard spokesperson said weather on scene was approximately 17 mph winds, gusting to 28 mph, with 5-foot seas and 7 miles of visibility. The Coast Guard said he was reportedly not wearing a life jacket.

A fisherman who heard the initial radio callout told KDLG that the man overboard was described as wearing a blue jacket.

Many people expressed concerns on Facebook on Monday evening. The Coast Guard reports that the cause of the incident is under investigation at this time. We are working to learn more details about this tragic accident.

This story was originally aired on Tuesday, June 30. The story was updated on Friday, July 3 to include the man’s name.
Fisheries
Jessie Sheldon
Jessie Sheldon is a fisheries reporter for KDLG. She has spent several summers working in Alaska, both on the water and in the recording studio. Jessie is passionate about marine ecosystems, connection through storytelling, and all things fishy.
See stories by Jessie Sheldon