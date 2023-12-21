BBRSDA executive director Andy Wink steps down

Andy Wink is stepping down as executive director for the Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association (BBRDSA), which promotes and markets seafood from the region. Wink said in a press release from the BBRDSA that he was grateful for the people he met and the experiences the role brought him.

Wink also acknowledged the challenges many in Alaska’s seafood industry are facing, saying “we all agree on the problem that fish prices are unsustainably low, but there are many different opinions on what to do about it.”

The company announced that board president Fritz Johnson will serve as the organization’s interim executive director.

