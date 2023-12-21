© 2023 KDLG
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
BBRSDA executive director Andy Wink steps down

KDLG 670AM | By Christina McDermott
Published December 21, 2023 at 12:39 PM AKST
The Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association logo.
Andy Wink is stepping down as executive director for the Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association (BBRDSA), which promotes and markets seafood from the region. Wink said in a press release from the BBRDSA that he was grateful for the people he met and the experiences the role brought him.

Wink also acknowledged the challenges many in Alaska’s seafood industry are facing, saying “we all agree on the problem that fish prices are unsustainably low, but there are many different opinions on what to do about it.”

The company announced that board president Fritz Johnson will serve as the organization’s interim executive director.

Get in touch with the author at christina@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.
Christina McDermott
Christina McDermott began reporting for KDLG, Dillingham’s NPR member station, in March 2023. Previously, she worked with KCBX News in San Luis Obispo, California, where she focused on local news and cultural stories. She’s passionate about producing evocative, sound-rich work that informs and connects the public.
