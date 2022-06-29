© 2022 KDLG
Fisheries

BBRSDA Waypoints

KDLG 670AM | By Frances Bursch
Published June 29, 2022 at 5:17 PM AKDT
In this season's first episode of Waypoints Radio, BBRSDA Program Manager Frances Bursch speaks with Seafood Analytics about the association's quality device reader project this summer.

BBRSDA is producing a weekly, in-season radio show called Waypoints Radio, as an extension of their monthly email newsletter. The Waypoints Radio show airs on KDLG 670am each Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. during the fishing season.

Catch the next Waypoints Radio show Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. on KDLG, or find it later on kdlg.org.

BBRSDA is an underwriter with KDLG. Waypoints is produced by BBRSDA, and those things said on Waypoints don’t necessarily reflect the views of KDLG staff, management, or board of directors.

Fisheries
Frances Bursch
