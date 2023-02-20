More than 230 Dillingham community members sign petition to keep elementary school principal

More than 230 Dillingham community members have signed a petition to keep elementary school principal Nick Tweet in his position next year.

Staff were informed over the weekend that the district had offered Tweet a new position as director of pipeline services, which is part of the recently awarded $2.4 million federal community school grant. The district plans to put that money towards a program called Promising Alaska Community Education, or PACE, which aims to develop community partnerships to better serve students and families. The director position will help develop the district’s early childhood and volunteer programs and implement family engagement activities, mentorships, and transition and after-school services.

Parent Susie Jenkins-Brito started the petition to retain Tweet as elementary school principal. It says the district has not offered Tweet a contract for his current position for the upcoming school year and that Tweet did not apply for the position he was offered. It also says the position wasn’t posted according to school district policy.

Tweet began his career at the district as a fifth grade teacher in 2006. He was the assistant principal from 2014 until 2021, and then took over the principal position when his predecessor Nick Schollmeier was fired.

The school board is holding a regular meeting at 6 p.m. tonight in the district central office and via teleconference. People are expected to speak about Tweet in open comments.

