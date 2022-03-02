Three Alaska educators are finalists to be Dillingham's next school superintendent

The Dillingham City School Board is considering three candidates for the district’s next superintendent.

This week, the public has a chance to ask candidates questions, some of which will be presented at the school board’s candidate forum.

Questions will not be accepted at the forum, which is being facilitated by the Association of Alaska School Boards.

Instead, the board asks that people submit their questions through an online form . The deadline to submit questions is 8 p.m. on Thursday.

All of the candidates currently work in Alaska. Amy Brower is the superintendent of the Tanana School District, and previously taught at the elementary school there. James Dube has been the itinerant principal at the Lake and Peninsula School District since 2019, and before that was the director for technology and for federal programs. He also worked as the assistant superintendent and principal at the Bristol Bay Borough School District in Naknek and taught at the Denali Borough school. Robin Jones has been the principal at Chief Ivan Blunka School in New Stuyahok, which is part of the Southwest Region School District, since 2013. Before that she was the school’s counselor.

One of the original finalists selected to interview for the superintendent position, Greg Fowler, withdrew his application at the end of February, citing personal reasons. The school board chose Dube as the next finalist to interview.

Dillingham’s current superintendent, Jason Johnson, has worked at the district since 2018. He is moving on to work at the Galena City School District .

The new superintendent will start on July 1.

Amy Brower

Amy Brower is currently the superintendent of the Tanana City School District . Before becoming an administrator, Brower taught at Tanana’s elementary school. She has a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Delta State University in Mississippi, a Masters degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Mississippi, and a graduate certificate in educational leadership and principalship from the University of Alaska Anchorage.

James Dube

James Dube has worked as the itinerant superintendent of the Lake and Peninsula School District since 2019, and directed the technology and federal programs for four years prior to that, from 2015-2019. He also worked as the assistant superintendent and principal at the Bristol Bay Borough school in Naknek and taught at the Denali Borough school. He has a bachelor’s degree in wildlife biology and a master’s degree in teaching from the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and a master’s in educational leadership and a teacher certification, with a superintendent endorsement, from the University of Alaska Anchorage.

Robin Jones

Robin Jones has been the principal of Chief Ivan Blunka School in New Stuyahok since 2013, and was the school’s counselor before that. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from John Brown University in Arkansas, a master’s degree in counselor education and a graduate certificate from the University of Alaska Anchorage, and a graduate certificate with a superintendent endorsement from the University of Alaska Southeast.

Contact the author at izzy@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.