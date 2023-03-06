Winter caretakers write poems for Beaver Round Up

To submit your work to KDLG's poetry minute call 907-842-2200 or email izzy@kdlg.org. We accept almost any form of written or spoken word in any language, and we're excited to read or listen to your contribution!

Beaver Round Up, on the shores of the Nushagak, is when the trappers all come back. During last week's festivities, KDLG received a couple poetry submissions from winter caretakers. These poems celebrate trapping, describe sitting alone on a cold, starlit night, and imaging what wildlife thinks of us.

Reflections on trapping on a late winter's night

William Young, a caretaker at the Royal Coachman Lodge on Tikchik Lake, said over the past year he's worked on offshore rigs near Louisiana and up at Prudhoe Bay.

“So I came out here to enjoy the solitude, the wilderness,” he said.

Young said he enjoys festivals like Beaver Round Up but was a little hesitant to send his work out into the world.

"Well, I'm kind of shy, and I was almost tempted not to call," he said, laughing.

Young is about 80 miles north of Dillingham, far from other people.

"It's clear up here, about 14, 15 degrees. Looks like it's going to be a beautiful day," he said.

Young's poem describes the experience of solitude when he's trapping.

On a cold frosty morning

A starlit night, with the moon hanging low

Fire is crackling in the stove

Coffee is on, panic rising

Bacon is sizzling, sun is over the horizon

Colorful orange, yellow and pink

Resiliently in the blue

On the trail after a hearty breakfast

To the beaver lines

In the deep sparkle inlaiden snow

Cruising the woods

Birds are singing as spring is near

Cross the ponds and lakes on a snowshoe trail

Ever I go

Stretching the pelts on the willow hoops the old time way

Pile of blankets grows each and every day

Thanks to the good lord for the harvest

It's Beaver Round Up time, the good old-fashioned way

Don Parker Otters on the Agulawok River.

Otters on the Agulawok

Another poetry submission came from Don Potter.

“I'm winter caretaking the GCI lodge located at the head of the Agulowak River which is also the outlet for Lake Nerka," Potter said. "The caretaker's cabin is located directly on the river, which stays open all winter. Due to the open water and the close proximity of iced over Lake Nerka, otters are thriving here. The cabin has a large picture window looking over the river and I have the desk situated in front of this window. On the bank across the river the otters maintain one of their spraints. On the water, there is a small ice shelf which allows easy access for them to use the spraint and a great place to hang out and socialize. It's so entertaining. As entertaining as they are to us, I paused and wondered what their take on us is.

It's not beavers and I'm no trapper, but I reckon watching otters is part of life here in the greater Bristol Bay region.

FROM THE OTHER SHORE

New neighbor is in the Hood

Change of guard. We understood

We're otters. That's who we are

On the river, don't go far

Many have come. Few return

Takes a winter for them to learn

Alone in there, thru the night

Not like us. Somethin' ain't right!

Den is snug, otter abode

Safe and sound. There is no road

Camped alone, across the stream

Livin' out Jack London's dream

Agulowak North shore

March, 2023

