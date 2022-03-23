Dillingham kicks off Beaver Round Up in person this week

The 64th Beaver Round Up starts today. It's the first in-person festival since the pandemic hit.

This year’s theme is Bay Tides. Each round-up, local artists can submit a design for the logo. This year’s logos were designed by Sarah Schroeder and Zoe Vitkus.

Charlene Lopez has helped organize Beaver Round Up since 2010, and she’s looking forward to a real celebration.

"Yeah, it's a lot of fun. We're just looking forward to being able to have a Beaver Round Up and not only a virtual one.", said Lopez.

Some of this year’s events are new. There will be three painting sessions hosted by Danielle Larsgaard. There will also be more children’s events, like the outdoor kids eskimo event, and the Easter egg hunt for ages 7 to 18.

Assistant Coordinator Emily Mayer is from Ekwok, and currently lives in Anchorage. She’s been helping with Beaver Round Up for the past three years. Mayer put together this year's Spirit Week, which you can find on each day of the round up schedule. Today's theme is “Trapper Day — dress in your best fur.”

The pandemic paused a lot of those festivities. But Lopez said some good things happened, too.

Lopez said during an interview, "We've been able to upgrade our website. We now are able to offer website purchases, from which we started pre-orders for our apparel. We're able to use social media for virtual contests and advertising, where we hadn't used it as much before."

You can find out more at www.beaverroundup.org . You can also find the list of events on the Beaver Round Up Facebook page.

You can find more Beaver Round Up information and gear at the Nushwac building downtown. They are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Zoe Vitkus / Beaver Round Up Facebook page Zoe Vitkus's logo for this year's theme, Bay Tides

Beaver Round Up schedule

Wednesday, March 23

Spirit Week: Trapper Day - dress in your best fur!

All day - Mystery Beaver

Clues will be announced on KDLG and posted on the website. Find the beaver and win the prize!! When found, please contact 842-5218

9:00 am-12:00 pm Pancake Feed (No Charge)

Whites Bites. Located Downtown next to NUSHWAC

10:00 am-4:30 pm Scavenger Hunt

Pick up your list @ Choggiung’s office. Turn in your “Finds” to Mary Savo. 1-4 people per team. Sponsored by Choggiung.

12:00 – 4:30 pm Popcorn (No Charge)

Whites Bites 1:00 pm Dillingham Legislative Information Office Open House – LIO Office in Old Key Bank Building/Bristol Inn. Free lunch available

4:00 pm Parade

Main Street Line up at the High School Parking Lot at 3:30pm

4:30 pm Costume Fun Run

Main Street/N&N

4:30 pm Dillingham Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad Open House

Downtown Fire Station

5:00 pm Community Potluck

Bristol Bay Church

5:30 pm Kids Bingo

Head start Building

5:30 – 8 pm Carnival

High School Gym Hosted by Lady Wolverines Volleyball & Basketball

6:00 pm Singspiration

Bristol Bay Church

7:00 pm Kids Drive in Movie

Spider-Man Far From Home - School Main Parking Lot

9:00 pm Adults Drive in Movie

Marry Me– School Main Parking Lot

Thursday, March 24

Spirit Week: Crazy for Qaspeq - Wear your favorite qaspeq!

All day-Mystery Beaver

Clues will be announced on KDLG and posted on the website. Find the beaver and win the prize! When found, please contact 843-5218

4:00 – 10:00 pm Beaver Round Up Basketball Tournament

High School Gym Hosted by DHS Boys Basketball Team (Wolverines)

5:00 pm Kids Bingo

Head start Building

6:00 pm Kids Outdoor Eskimo Bingo

Soccer Field Welcoming Ages 1-7 and Ages 8-17

6:00pm Yuraq – Traditional Yupik Dancing & Sharing

Middle School Gym

7:00 pm Kids Drive in Movie

"Space Jam" – School Main Parking Lot

9:00 pm Adults Drive in Movie

"Dog" - School Main Parking Lot

Friday, March 25

Spirit Week: Wolverine Pride - head to toe Wolverine apparel.

All day – Mystery Beaver

Clues will be announced on KDLG and posted on the website. Find the beaver and win the prize!! When found, please contact 843-5218

3:00 pm Beaver Round Up Basketball Tournament

High School Gym. Hosted by The DHS Boys Basketball Team (Wolverines)

4:00 – 6:00 pm Paint Night with Danielle Larsgaard

Elementary School Gym

4:00 – 7:00 pm Snowshoe Myachi

Softball field. Kids & Adult Snowshoes are provided

5:00 pm Kids Bingo

Head start Building

5:30 pm Papa Murphy's Pizza (time depending on AK Airlines arrival)

NUSHWAC

$35 per pizza. Flavors: Cheese, Pepperoni, Hawaiian, Chicken Bacon Ranch, Garlic Chicken, Combo, Cowboy, All Meat, Papa's Favorite and Veggie

6:00 pm Easter Egg Hunt

Soccer field. Bring your bucket or basket!

7:00 pm Kids Drive in Movie

"Sing 2" – School Main Parking Lot

9:00 pm Adults Drive in Movie

"Ghostbusters After Life" – School Main Parking Lot

Saturday, March 26

Spirit week: Subsistence Life - What is your favorite way to subsist? Show us!

10:00 am – 2:00 pm Beaver Round Up Community Arts Bazaar

Middle School Gym. $25.00 per table Set up at 8:00am. Hosted by Alisha Folsom.

10:00 am Beaver Round Up Basketball Tournament

High School Gym. Hosted by The DHS Boys Basketball Team (Wolverines)

10:00 am Snowmachine Races

Dillingham Landfill Hosted by Dillingham Snowmobile Association

11:00 am Sledding

Russell Nelson Hill

12:00 pm Color Run

Lake Road Bike Path. Hosted by BBAHC Health Education

1:00 pm Tug of War

Main Street in front of NUSHWAC

1:00 – 3:00 pm Paint Night with Danielle Larsgaard

Elementary School Gym

1:00 – 3:00 pm Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup & Chili, Hot Dogs, Hot Coffee & Cocoa

Aleknegik Building Parking Lot across AC Sponsored by Bristol Bay Church

2:00 – 3:00 pm Bake Off Entries Accepted

Home Ec Room. Hosted by Dilly Sweets

Bake-Off Categories: Adults: Sweet, Savory - Kids: Free Choice

2:00 – 4:00 pm Snowshoe Myachi

Softball Field. Kids & Adult Snowshoes are provided

3:30 pm Bake Off Judges Tasting

Home Ec Room. Hosted by Dilly Sweets

4:00 pm – 6:00 pm Paint Night with Danielle Larsgaard

Elementary School Gym

5:00 pm Bake Off Public Tasting/Voting

Home Ec Room. Hosted by Dilly Sweets

5:30 pm Yuraq – Traditional Yupik Dancing & Sharing

High School Gym

6:30 pm & 8:00 pm Beaver Round Up Basketball Championships Games

High School Gym. Hosted by Dillingham Wrestling. MS/HS Native Dancing Class Performance before games

7:30 pm Kids Drive in Movie

"Spider-Man Far From Home" – School Main Parking Lot

10:00 pm Fireworks Extravaganza

Boat Harbor

Sunday, March 27

Spirit Week: Bay Tide Beavers - Show us your Beaver Round Up apparel!

11:00 am – 4:00 pm Snowshoe Myachi

Softball field. Kids & Adult Snowshoes provided.

11:00 am – 1:00 pm Dodgeball

Middle School Gym. Teams of five. $10.00 per player. $50.00 per team. Hosted by Dillingham Wrestling

12:00 pm Poker Run

Flensburg Hill Hosted by Dillingham Snowmobile Association

2:00 pm Children’s Bible Hour

High School Band Room. Hosted by Bristol Bay Village Outreach.

2:00 – 4:00 pm Cornhole

Middle School Gym Teams of two. $20.00 per team Hosted by Dillingham Wrestling 3:30 – 5:30 pm 4-H Fun Day

Soccer Field

5:00pm Virtual Closing Ceremonies

NUSHWAC. Tune in to Beaver Round Up Facebook Page for our LIVE Virtual Closing Ceremonies

7:00 pm Kids Drive in Movie

"Encanto" – School Main Parking Lot

9:00 pm Adults Drive in Movie

"Free Guy" – School Main Parking Lot

