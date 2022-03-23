Dillingham kicks off Beaver Round Up in person this week
The 64th Beaver Round Up starts today. It's the first in-person festival since the pandemic hit.
This year’s theme is Bay Tides. Each round-up, local artists can submit a design for the logo. This year’s logos were designed by Sarah Schroeder and Zoe Vitkus.
Charlene Lopez has helped organize Beaver Round Up since 2010, and she’s looking forward to a real celebration.
"Yeah, it's a lot of fun. We're just looking forward to being able to have a Beaver Round Up and not only a virtual one.", said Lopez.
Some of this year’s events are new. There will be three painting sessions hosted by Danielle Larsgaard. There will also be more children’s events, like the outdoor kids eskimo event, and the Easter egg hunt for ages 7 to 18.
Assistant Coordinator Emily Mayer is from Ekwok, and currently lives in Anchorage. She’s been helping with Beaver Round Up for the past three years. Mayer put together this year's Spirit Week, which you can find on each day of the round up schedule. Today's theme is “Trapper Day — dress in your best fur.”
The pandemic paused a lot of those festivities. But Lopez said some good things happened, too.
Lopez said during an interview, "We've been able to upgrade our website. We now are able to offer website purchases, from which we started pre-orders for our apparel. We're able to use social media for virtual contests and advertising, where we hadn't used it as much before."
You can find out more at www.beaverroundup.org. You can also find the list of events on the Beaver Round Up Facebook page.
You can find more Beaver Round Up information and gear at the Nushwac building downtown. They are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
Beaver Round Up schedule
Wednesday, March 23
Spirit Week: Trapper Day - dress in your best fur!
All day - Mystery Beaver
Clues will be announced on KDLG and posted on the website. Find the beaver and win the prize!! When found, please contact 842-5218
9:00 am-12:00 pm Pancake Feed (No Charge)
Whites Bites. Located Downtown next to NUSHWAC
10:00 am-4:30 pm Scavenger Hunt
Pick up your list @ Choggiung’s office. Turn in your “Finds” to Mary Savo. 1-4 people per team. Sponsored by Choggiung.
12:00 – 4:30 pm Popcorn (No Charge)
Whites Bites 1:00 pm Dillingham Legislative Information Office Open House – LIO Office in Old Key Bank Building/Bristol Inn. Free lunch available
4:00 pm Parade
Main Street Line up at the High School Parking Lot at 3:30pm
4:30 pm Costume Fun Run
Main Street/N&N
4:30 pm Dillingham Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad Open House
Downtown Fire Station
5:00 pm Community Potluck
Bristol Bay Church
5:30 pm Kids Bingo
Head start Building
5:30 – 8 pm Carnival
High School Gym Hosted by Lady Wolverines Volleyball & Basketball
6:00 pm Singspiration
Bristol Bay Church
7:00 pm Kids Drive in Movie
Spider-Man Far From Home - School Main Parking Lot
9:00 pm Adults Drive in Movie
Marry Me– School Main Parking Lot
Thursday, March 24
Spirit Week: Crazy for Qaspeq - Wear your favorite qaspeq!
All day-Mystery Beaver
Clues will be announced on KDLG and posted on the website. Find the beaver and win the prize! When found, please contact 843-5218
4:00 – 10:00 pm Beaver Round Up Basketball Tournament
High School Gym Hosted by DHS Boys Basketball Team (Wolverines)
5:00 pm Kids Bingo
Head start Building
6:00 pm Kids Outdoor Eskimo Bingo
Soccer Field Welcoming Ages 1-7 and Ages 8-17
6:00pm Yuraq – Traditional Yupik Dancing & Sharing
Middle School Gym
7:00 pm Kids Drive in Movie
"Space Jam" – School Main Parking Lot
9:00 pm Adults Drive in Movie
"Dog" - School Main Parking Lot
Friday, March 25
Spirit Week: Wolverine Pride - head to toe Wolverine apparel.
All day – Mystery Beaver
Clues will be announced on KDLG and posted on the website. Find the beaver and win the prize!! When found, please contact 843-5218
3:00 pm Beaver Round Up Basketball Tournament
High School Gym. Hosted by The DHS Boys Basketball Team (Wolverines)
4:00 – 6:00 pm Paint Night with Danielle Larsgaard
Elementary School Gym
4:00 – 7:00 pm Snowshoe Myachi
Softball field. Kids & Adult Snowshoes are provided
5:00 pm Kids Bingo
Head start Building
5:30 pm Papa Murphy's Pizza (time depending on AK Airlines arrival)
NUSHWAC
$35 per pizza. Flavors: Cheese, Pepperoni, Hawaiian, Chicken Bacon Ranch, Garlic Chicken, Combo, Cowboy, All Meat, Papa's Favorite and Veggie
6:00 pm Easter Egg Hunt
Soccer field. Bring your bucket or basket!
7:00 pm Kids Drive in Movie
"Sing 2" – School Main Parking Lot
9:00 pm Adults Drive in Movie
"Ghostbusters After Life" – School Main Parking Lot
Saturday, March 26
Spirit week: Subsistence Life - What is your favorite way to subsist? Show us!
10:00 am – 2:00 pm Beaver Round Up Community Arts Bazaar
Middle School Gym. $25.00 per table Set up at 8:00am. Hosted by Alisha Folsom.
10:00 am Beaver Round Up Basketball Tournament
High School Gym. Hosted by The DHS Boys Basketball Team (Wolverines)
10:00 am Snowmachine Races
Dillingham Landfill Hosted by Dillingham Snowmobile Association
11:00 am Sledding
Russell Nelson Hill
12:00 pm Color Run
Lake Road Bike Path. Hosted by BBAHC Health Education
1:00 pm Tug of War
Main Street in front of NUSHWAC
1:00 – 3:00 pm Paint Night with Danielle Larsgaard
Elementary School Gym
1:00 – 3:00 pm Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup & Chili, Hot Dogs, Hot Coffee & Cocoa
Aleknegik Building Parking Lot across AC Sponsored by Bristol Bay Church
2:00 – 3:00 pm Bake Off Entries Accepted
Home Ec Room. Hosted by Dilly Sweets
Bake-Off Categories: Adults: Sweet, Savory - Kids: Free Choice
2:00 – 4:00 pm Snowshoe Myachi
Softball Field. Kids & Adult Snowshoes are provided
3:30 pm Bake Off Judges Tasting
Home Ec Room. Hosted by Dilly Sweets
4:00 pm – 6:00 pm Paint Night with Danielle Larsgaard
Elementary School Gym
5:00 pm Bake Off Public Tasting/Voting
Home Ec Room. Hosted by Dilly Sweets
5:30 pm Yuraq – Traditional Yupik Dancing & Sharing
High School Gym
6:30 pm & 8:00 pm Beaver Round Up Basketball Championships Games
High School Gym. Hosted by Dillingham Wrestling. MS/HS Native Dancing Class Performance before games
7:30 pm Kids Drive in Movie
"Spider-Man Far From Home" – School Main Parking Lot
10:00 pm Fireworks Extravaganza
Boat Harbor
Sunday, March 27
Spirit Week: Bay Tide Beavers - Show us your Beaver Round Up apparel!
11:00 am – 4:00 pm Snowshoe Myachi
Softball field. Kids & Adult Snowshoes provided.
11:00 am – 1:00 pm Dodgeball
Middle School Gym. Teams of five. $10.00 per player. $50.00 per team. Hosted by Dillingham Wrestling
12:00 pm Poker Run
Flensburg Hill Hosted by Dillingham Snowmobile Association
2:00 pm Children’s Bible Hour
High School Band Room. Hosted by Bristol Bay Village Outreach.
2:00 – 4:00 pm Cornhole
Middle School Gym Teams of two. $20.00 per team Hosted by Dillingham Wrestling 3:30 – 5:30 pm 4-H Fun Day
Soccer Field
5:00pm Virtual Closing Ceremonies
NUSHWAC. Tune in to Beaver Round Up Facebook Page for our LIVE Virtual Closing Ceremonies
7:00 pm Kids Drive in Movie
"Encanto" – School Main Parking Lot
9:00 pm Adults Drive in Movie
"Free Guy" – School Main Parking Lot
Contact the author at kendra@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.