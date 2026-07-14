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Virtual Hearing for Typhoon Merbok Recovery Plan Amendment

Virtual Hearing for Typhoon Merbok Recovery Plan Amendment

The State of Alaska is hosting a virtual public hearing on Tuesday, July 21st, at 11:00 a.m. regarding an amendment to the 2022 Typhoon Merbok Disaster Recovery Action Plan. This update expands planning fund eligibility to include local municipal governments, cities, boroughs, and housing authorities located within HUD-Identified and State-Identified Most Impacted and Distressed areas. The public comment period runs from July 10th through August 10th. To get more details, submit a public comment, or get the virtual hearing registration link, please email cdbgdr@alaska.gov.

Virtual
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 21 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

State of Alaska - Division of Community and Regional Affairs
cdbgdr@alaska.gov
https://www.commerce.alaska.gov/web/dcra/

Artist Group Info

alexandra.vrabec@alaska.gov
Virtual
https://acrf.org/calendar/