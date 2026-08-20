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Student Back To School Bash

Student Back To School Bash

Middle Schoolers and High Schoolers are invited to RIZE Youth Ministry's Annual Back to School Bash.
There's Food, Games, Prizes, Worship, and The Word. The Event will end with S'more making at the campfire.

RIZE Youth Ministry's Back To School Bash
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Bristol Bay Church - RIZE Youth Ministry
907-952-3194
pastormark@bristolbay.church
www.bristolbay.church
RIZE Youth Ministry's Back To School Bash
4021 Kanakanak Rd
Dillingham, Alaska 99576
907-952-3194
pastormark@bristolbay.church
www.bristolbay.church