Student Back To School Bash
Student Back To School Bash
Middle Schoolers and High Schoolers are invited to RIZE Youth Ministry's Annual Back to School Bash.
There's Food, Games, Prizes, Worship, and The Word. The Event will end with S'more making at the campfire.
RIZE Youth Ministry's Back To School Bash
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Bristol Bay Church - RIZE Youth Ministry
907-952-3194
pastormark@bristolbay.church
RIZE Youth Ministry's Back To School Bash
4021 Kanakanak RdDillingham, Alaska 99576
907-952-3194
pastormark@bristolbay.church