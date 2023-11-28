© 2023 KDLG
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Founding chair of the Bristol Bay Economic Development Corporation steps down 

KDLG 670AM | By Christina McDermott
Published November 28, 2023 at 11:47 AM AKST
The Bristol Bay Economic Development Corporation announced in a November 8 press release that its founding chairman had stepped down. H. Robin Samuelsen Jr. held the position for 31 years according to the corporation, including working as chief executive officer from 1997 to 2013. The corporation said that Sameulsen wants to reduce his work-related travel and spend more time with his family. Samuelsen is also a Bristol Bay Native Corporation board director and a Curyung chief.

The corporation said that Samuelsen played a key role in building partnerships with fishing companies in the Bering Sea and helping develop in-region economic and education programs, and that under his leadership, it had grown to almost $400 million in assets.

Gerda Kosbruk of Port Heiden, a long-time board member, took his place as the new Chair. Samuelsen will stay active in the corporation as Vice Chair.

Christina McDermott
Christina McDermott began reporting for KDLG, Dillingham’s NPR member station, in March 2023. Previously, she worked with KCBX News in San Luis Obispo, California, where she focused on local news and cultural stories. She’s passionate about producing evocative, sound-rich work that informs and connects the public.
