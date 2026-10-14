Zelenskyy sits down with NPR. And, Pope Leo diagnosed with lung cancer

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Today's top stories

In an interview with NPR, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Trump administration warned it could cut intelligence-sharing with Ukraine unless Ukrainian forces halt long-range drone strikes on Russian oil refineries. Zelenskyy said the administration's decision to lift sanctions on Russian diesel won't lower fuel prices and refuted President Trump's claim that Ukraine caused the price to spike, instead pointing to the war in Iran. This interview comes as Russia's full-scale invasion approaches its five-year mark.

Svet Jacqueline for NPR /

🎧 Zelenskyy says that every piece of intelligence is crucial for Ukraine, as stopping ballistic missiles is a top priority, NPR's Joanna Kakissis tells Up First. Missiles have killed dozens of Ukrainians, including more than 20 people recently in an apartment building in Pryluky. Zelenskyy recounted to Kakissis visiting a wounded girl in the hospital whose father died in the attack, though she didn't know it. Zelenskyy says he feels the impact of each attack deeply. Last week, Trump said that Russia and Ukraine agreed to halt some strikes on energy sites. Zelenskyy said he would comply if Russia did the same. Two hours after Trump's announcement, Russia targeted a Ukrainian power plant, and the strikes have continued.

Pope Leo XIV has been diagnosed with lung cancer following surgery to remove a growth from his lung, the Vatican announced. Doctors at Gemelli Hospital in Rome removed the lower lobe of the 71-year-old Pope's right lung during a successful procedure that lasted about 90 minutes. Post-surgery analysis confirmed the diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma.

🎧 NPR's Scott Detrow says that lung experts he has spoken with are optimistic about the Pope's condition, based on Vatican statements. Dr. Vin Gupta from the University of Washington says that doctors' actions suggest that they caught the cancer early, suggesting it hasn't spread. If that is the case, this diagnosis may not impact his lifespan. The Pope will stay hospitalized for several days, and his schedule is cleared for at least a week. Detrow has spoken to several of the Pope's friends, who have been in contact with him and say he remains responsive and in good spirits.

Trump has ousted Kimberly Guilfoyle as his ambassador to Greece. She was a prominent MAGA figure and the former fiancée of his oldest son. Guilfoyle faced unflattering allegations that she was trying to profit from her position, which she denies. The Wall Street Journal reported a series of questionable actions by Guilfoyle last month. One incident involved her asking a Trump donor for $100,000 to settle a credit card bill, promising to use her connections within the administration in return.

🎧 Trump called for Guilfoyle's resignation yesterday, citing unfavorable media coverage. The president mentioned he hadn't even spoken to her before she announced her departure on X. NPR's Michele Kelemen spoke to Gregory Meeks, the ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, who said that her resignation doesn't equate to accountability and urged Congress and the inspector general to investigate her actions and the possible misuse of taxpayer funds. Meeks added that serving as a U.S. ambassador is a position of public trust, not a business opportunity. Guilfoyle has defended her commitment to advancing Trump's America First agenda in Greece and vowed to defend her name, reputation and integrity.

A federal judge ruled late yesterday that Trump cannot bar news organizations from covering him at the White House because he doesn't like their coverage, at least until a formal trial concludes. U.S. District Court Judge Timothy J. Kelly found that Trump's decision to exclude more than 70 journalists from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico violated their free speech and due process rights. Both rights are enshrined in the Bill of Rights of the U.S. Constitution.

On the ground

NPR /

The results of the 2026 midterm elections will shape the final two years of President Trump's second term and serve as a precursor to the 2028 general election. This month, Morning Edition is reporting from six states that could change the balance of power in Washington.

This week, Morning Edition's A Martínez traveled to the reliably red state of Texas. The cost of living is a major concern for many voters here. Ground beef hit a record high of about $7/lb in August, which is around $1.50 more than when Trump returned to office. In Floresville, Texas, Martínez spoke with a fourth-generation farmer and rancher who raises beef cattle about the challenges he is facing. Listen to what he had to say.

Martínez also spoke with residents about what is on their minds ahead of Election Day. Hear more about:

🎧 How the redistricting battle launched by Texas Republicans could alter Latino representation.

🎧 The impact that the Trump administration's immigration policies have had on a Texas border town, and why a conservative pastor near the end of his life shifted his vote and dedicated his life to supporting migrants.

🎧 Why the Senate and gubernatorial races are unusually competitive this year.

Follow the reporting: North Carolina and Georgia coverage airs Oct. 20, followed by reporting from Ohio and Michigan. You can follow along on Morning Edition, NPR.org, in the NPR app and in this newsletter.

Behind the story

by Anthony Kuhn , International Correspondent

famiilymart/screenshot by npr / A screenshot from Lady Gaga's ad for familymart

To report on Lady Gaga's ad for the FamilyMart convenience store chain, the first thing I had to do was watch the video of it.

Gaga plays the part of a store worker dancing through the aisles in a leather uniform and platform shoes. To me, she looked like a high priestess of camp, boogying through a temple of retail efficiency to a mad techno beat.

It wasn't just the wild style that hooked me. It was also the confluence of culture and commerce in Japan.

The issue of Japan's aging society and its shrinking workforce are an inescapable part of life in Japan, and foreign workers are an inevitable part of the solution. FamilyMart's ad leverages Lady Gaga's non-conformist pop persona to appeal to an increasingly diverse workforce, a retail analyst explained to me.

Konbinis, as convenience stores are called in Japan, are also an inescapable part of life there. They function as a deli, post office, copy shop, bank, tax office and Ticketmaster all rolled into one. That's because it's cheaper for the government and businesses to offer these services through the konbinis than to run their own.

Another draw is the crazy fresh food, delivered to the stores several times a day. When I'm on assignment in Tokyo, I'm often on deadlines, so I head straight for the konbini onigiri (rice balls) with salmon, tofu and seaweed salad and mochi for dessert. It would be nice to have time for a proper meal, but until I do, I'm not too badly off living the konbini lifestyle.

Give the segment a listen, at your convenience!

3 things to know before you go

Tyrone Turner/WAMU for NPR / The Trump administration abruptly cut down more than 400 trees at Washington D.C.'s historic East Potomac Golf Links last weekend. A federal judge has ordered testimony from two high-level officials with the Interior Department over the recent abrupt removal of trees; the judge plans to hold another hearing Oct. 19.

A federal judge has temporarily stopped the Trump administration from cutting more trees at East Potomac Golf Links after it cut down hundreds with little notice. NPR has announced the winners of the Student Podcast Challenge after reviewing nearly 1,500 submissions from 42 states and Washington, D.C. Check out the grand prize winner for middle school, who talks about her dyslexia, and for high school, who discusses an important family memory. Cheese company Sargento has updated American cheese, also known in the industry as processed pasteurized cheese, to reflect modern eating habits by introducing a natural version. (via KCUR)

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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