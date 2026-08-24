Washington, D.C.'s first IndyCar race packed the National Mall

In the end, it was an American who took the crown.
The first-ever street race in the nation's capital ended with Florida native Kyle Kirkwood on the podium. He led 128 of the 147 laps, finishing with a commanding win.
Over the weekend, the Freedom 250 Grand Prix transformed some of the nation's most famous streets – Pennsylvania, Constitution, and Independence avenues – into a race track.
Tens of thousands of people packed into the National Mall to attend each day of the two-day event. There was no shortage of American flag paraphernalia: red, white and blue hats, shirts, earrings and dresses. Many in the crowds sported bald eagles splashed on bright shirts as well as "Freedom 250" merch. (And a real bald eagle flew over the racetrack during the singing of "God Bless America" before returning to its handler.)
"Oh man — patriotic and electric," Cameron Graves said, describing the energy at the event. Graves wore American flag pants and a Freedom 250 shirt and hat. He already had a front row seat by 8:15am on Sunday.
Pre-race celebrations were filled with pomp and circumstance. There were multiple flyovers and military bands flooded the racetrack. Before waving the green start flag, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump took a ceremonious lap in Trump's armored car, nicknamed "The Beast." Crowds cheered and chanted "U.S.A."
The Freedom 250 Grand Prix was pulled together in just seven months – a relatively short period of time to overcome security issues, satisfy permit requirements and address safety issues. Over 200 manhole covers had to be welded down because otherwise they could be road hazards.
The race brought people together from across the country. Devoted IndyCar fan Mick Bryant, a dealer of collectibles, including IndyCar cards, came from Greenfield, Ind. He was decked out in a full black-and-white checkered outfit down to his socks.
"I'll tell you what, I've been going to the [Indianapolis] 500 for decades... and I still get goosebumps," Bryant said. "There's nothing like it. I just love the sound. Love the smell."
Kathleen Lazorchack and her husband travelled from West Virginia for the race. Lazorchack is a director at Summit Point Motorsports Park. She said the best part about motorsports is the people.
"If you ever have an opportunity to walk through the paddock and talk to people, it'll make your hair stand up on your arms," Lazorchack said.
Along with the longtimers, there were also brand new fans.
In the front row of the stands, Omar Saenz and his 14-year-old step-son Damien Macwithey were carrying racing helmets signed by drivers. They had traveled from Dallas, Texas for their first IndyCar race.
"It's like a bum rush of people," Damien said, holding his helmet tight in his lap with the protective wrapping still on it. "It's going to be very loud."
And it definitely was.
Michael Milton, a D.C. resident wearing a bald eagle hat, was struck by the thundering sounds at his first IndyCar race.
"It does something to you, right? It gets inside of you," Milton said as the cars shot by. "It's almost a visceral feeling."
The Grand Prix also received plenty of pushback. Some D.C residents were wary of one more stamp President Trump was putting on their city. Others complained about the traffic jams and parking restrictions in the runup to the event.
Johnny Ring, who lives in D.C. and was there with his husband, said he had mixed feelings. (He might have been the only person reading a book at the track before the race began.)
He was excited to view a once in a lifetime event, but said he also does not support the Trump administration.
"It feels like it's kind of shoved down our throats," said Ring. "But, you know, I want to be able to be kind of a little bit a part of history."
Copyright 2026 NPR
Corrected: August 25, 2026 at 12:02 PM AKDT
A previous caption incorrectly referred to a pictured member of the Indianapolis 500 Gordon Pipers as Drew Geisendorff. The photo is of his brother, Ben.