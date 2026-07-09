Graham Platner ends Senate bid. And, why Nolan Wells' death captured national attention

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Today's top stories

Democrat Graham Platner announced last night that he has ended his U.S. Senate campaign in Maine. The politician faced pressure from party leaders to end his bid after one of his former girlfriends accused him of rape. He denies this allegation. In a video, Platner said his decision to drop out was not an admission of guilt and instead blamed a "political system not built for normal people." Now the race is on for Democrats to find a new candidate to replace Platner before the state's July 27 deadline to name someone new.

CJ Gunther / Getty Images / Getty Images An empty stage is seen at a Graham Platner campaign event on June 9, 2026 in Blue Hill, Maine.

🎧 Many Democrats see this race as vital for regaining control of the Senate, as they see Maine's long-term incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins as a beatable opponent, NPR's Elena Moore tells Up First. Maine's Democratic Party is planning a nominating convention to select someone new to run in the race. Platner appealed to his supporters by promising political change and addressing issues such as affordability. Moore says that many of Platner's supporters, frustrated with the political establishment, hope the new candidate will continue the momentum he sought to create. Strategists have told Moore that it is possible for a more experienced candidate who is free from scandal to campaign on key issues Platner addressed, even if they are not as far to the left as he is.

Overnight, the U.S. launched strikes on southern Iran, targeting around 90 military sites along the coast and the vital Strait of Hormuz, according to the U.S. Central Command. In retaliation, Iran launched air attacks in Kuwait and Bahrain against U.S. military installations. Kuwait's military reported intercepting missiles and drones. Countries in the Middle East are on high alert as they brace for the possibility of further conflict in the region.

🎧 The situation surrounding the talks to end the war in Iran remains uncertain , says NPR's Emily Feng, who is in Israel. Both the U.S. and Iran are seemingly waiting for the other to back down first, she adds. The Israeli military forces are at "full readiness" for war again with Iran, according to Israeli media. Last night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz abruptly canceled a public event to hold an emergency security meeting. While the Israeli government generally backs the United States' decision to strike Iran again, Feng says there is still significant ambiguity over what the U.S.'s ultimate objectives are with the latest series of strikes.

, says NPR's Emily Feng, who is in Israel. Both the U.S. and Iran are seemingly waiting for the other to back down first, she adds. The Israeli military forces are at "full readiness" for war again with Iran, according to Israeli media. Last night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz abruptly canceled a public event to hold an emergency security meeting. While the Israeli government generally backs the United States' decision to strike Iran again, Feng says there is still significant ambiguity over what the U.S.'s ultimate objectives are with the latest series of strikes. 🎧 Yesterday, President Trump took a sharp turn in his view of Iranian leaders, whom he recently hailed as courageous people eager to steer their country toward a brighter future. At the NATO summit in Turkey, he instead criticized those leaders, accusing them of dishonesty and of failing to keep their ceasefire commitments. NPR's Franco Ordoñez says Trump's rhetoric is part of a familiar pattern, which he displays when he prematurely declares that the war is over or swings between admiration and aggression within hours. In his quest to end the conflict with Iran, Trump's approach has been to weave together threats and diplomacy, according to Ordoñez. But when the president makes threats, such as saying he doesn't want to make a deal with Iran, people don't know whether he plans to follow through or if it is just a negotiating tactic.

The family of 18-year-old Nolan Wells, who was found dead on Horn Island off the coast of Mississippi after a Fourth of July getaway with friends, has enlisted the help of civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump. It's still a mystery why Wells, last seen at the northwest tip of the island around 3 p.m. on July 4, was the only one from his group who didn't return. The case has garnered national attention online. Crump announced that his office will conduct an independent investigation into the circumstances of Wells' death. In a recent interview with Don Lemon, Crump said that officials have yet to inform the family about any suspicions of foul play. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is calling for people to submit any photos or videos that could help determine what happened the day Wells went missing as they continue their investigation. Here's what we know about the case so far.

Life advice

/ Kaz Fantone/NPR / Kaz Fantone/NPR Stay safe this summer. Make sure you know the five water safety skills, designate a water-watcher when kids are swimming, know the signs of heat exhaustion and more.

Summer can be an exciting time for adventure, but it has some risks. Extreme heat, tempting open bodies of water and outdoor critters can all prove deadly. But don't let that hold you back from having fun. Here are proactive ways to keep yourself safe this season:

🏖️ Assign a sober, attentive adult as a "water-watcher" to supervise the water and the children in it.

🏖️ Cover as much skin as possible when you're outdoors in areas where ticks thrive, like the Northeast. When hiking, stick to the trails and avoid tall grass. Ticks can transmit diseases such as Lyme.

🏖️ Make sure to read your grill's manual to set it up securely and prevent fire accidents. Remember, keep your grill away from the side of your house, under patio roofs or beneath someone else's balcony.

For additional guidance for how to stay safe and healthy this summer, listen to this episode of NPR's Life Kit. Subscribe to the Life Kit newsletter for expert advice on love, money, relationships and more.

Picture show

Krystal Ramirez for NPR / Scenes in Primm, Nevada outside the Buffalo Bills Casino on Wednesday June 24, 2026. Krystal Ramirez for NPR

A determined family is taking on a challenge like no other: resurrecting a town. Primm, Nevada, was once a bustling, family-friendly casino hotspot. But it has experienced a steep decline and has gradually become a ghost town as more casino options have emerged across the United States. In the 1990s and 2000s, Primm attracted visitors with affordable accommodations, gambling, concerts, rodeos and attractions like a roller coaster. Since then, that ride has shut down, and two of the town's three hotels have closed in recent years. The once-thriving outlet mall now features only a single thrift store. When the Primm family learned that the last operating casino-hotel, Primm Valley Resort & Casino, was on the brink of closure, they joined forces with the Nevada-based convenience store chain Terrible's to breathe new life into this fading town. Take a look at how the town stands today.

3 things to know before you go

Alex Wroblewski / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images The Kennedy Center on June 28, with its facade signage still covered by a tarp and scaffolding.

A federal appeals court yesterday denied Trump's request to restore his name on the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Last week, the Supreme Court justices quietly released their annual financial reports, giving us a glimpse into their earnings. In this week's edition of Far-Flung Postcards, NPR's Emily Feng sends greetings from the Deir Mar Musa monastery in Syria, where she discovered a singular mulberry tree that held the best fruit she says she has ever tasted.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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