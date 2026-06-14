The U.S. and Iran announce a deal to end the war

Updated June 14, 2026 at 3:04 PM AKDT

President Trump, Iran and Pakistani mediators say a deal has been reached to end the war between the U.S. and Iran.

Trump announced the agreement on social media on Sunday.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!" Trump wrote, announcing also that the U.S. would lift its naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

"Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan, which had played a key mediating role in the negotiations, confirmed the deal, saying: "Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon."

Sharif said an official signing ceremony will take place on Friday in Switzerland.

Iran's deputy foreign minister seemed to confirm the deal on Tehran's part. Quoted by Iran state media in a post on Telegram, Kazem Gharibabadi signaled Iran sees this deal as a victory.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2026 NPR