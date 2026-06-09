Knicks fans jeer Trump as Spurs take Game 3 in NBA Finals

The New York Knicks lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the San Antonio Spurs last night, breaking their 13-game postseason winning streak.

Knicks coach Mike Brown criticized referees for the disparity between free throw attempts between the two teams. But fans online drew alternate theories as to why the Knicks lost: President Trump was at the game. This was the first time a sitting president attended an NBA Finals game.

"When Trump showed up on the jumbotron during the national anthem, [the crowd] booed louder than when the Spurs came on the court," sports journalist Albert Samaha told Morning Edition.

President Trump later told reporters, "It was, I think, mostly cheers. It was loud, and very enthusiastic."

NPR's Michel Martin spoke with Samaha about Game 3, New York City's reaction to having Trump in attendance and predictions for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Listen to the full interview by clicking on the blue play button above.

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