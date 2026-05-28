Why Congo's Ebola outbreak could be devastating for women and girls

There are now more than 1,000 cases of a rare strain of Ebola in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo, where cuts to foreign aid and crippling militia violence have made containing the outbreak even more difficult.

Lindsay Stark, a public health professor at Washington University in St. Louis, joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss why this outbreak could lead to increased violence against the country’s women and girls.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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