Australian woman charged over travel to Syria to join Islamic State

MELBOURNE, Australia — An Australian mother of four was held in custody after she appeared in a court on Thursday charged with traveling to Syria and joining the Islamic State group.

Rayann El Houli, 34, was arrested at her Melbourne home eight months after she returned to Australia via Lebanon with her children and another woman, police and her lawyer said.

The arrest came two days after seven women and 12 children linked to IS returned to Australia from a Syrian refugee camp against the wishes of the Australian government.

Three weeks ago, four women and nine children in similar circumstances returned from the same Roj camp for displaced people, which is located near the area where the frontiers of Syria, Turkey and Iraq converge.

Three of the four women were charged on arrival with slavery and terrorism offenses and remain in custody.

All the women who returned from Syria this month remained under police investigation. Another woman, who accompanied El Houli to Australia from Lebanon, also was under investigation, Australia Federal Police Deputy Commissioner Hilda Sirec said.

A period of time passing without charges does indicate investigations have ceased, Sirec noted.

El Houli wore a black niqab when she appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates' Court flanked by two prison officers. She was charged with entering and remaining in a declared conflict zone. She also has been charged with joining a terrorist organization, IS. Each charge carries a potential maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Her bail application will be heard on Monday. Her lawyer Peter Morrissey told Magistrate Lisa Hannan that it was a priority to return El Houli, who suffers from PTSD, to her children.

"The children are doing well in school, in (sports) programs, doing everything as best they can," Morrissey said.

"They, too, have come from the camps and that's the reason for the haste," he added.

Police allege El Houli traveled to Syria between 2013 and 2014 to join IS. She was captured with her family by Kurdish forces in March 2019 after IS fighters were defeated and was placed in al-Hol camp for displaced people.

She returned to Australia on Sept. 26, police allege.

Janai Safar, 32, of Sydney was charged with similar offenses when she arrived in Australia with her 9-year-old son on May 7. She must spend at least two months in a Sydney prison after a magistrate refused her application to be released on bail.

Police allege she followed her IS-fighter partner to Syria in 2015 and had a child there. The partner reportedly died in 2017. Australia made it illegal for its citizens to travel to the former Syrian IS stronghold of Raqqa without a legitimate reason from 2014 to 2017.

Kawsar Ahmed, also known as Kawsar Abbas, and her daughter Zeinab Ahmed, 31, were charged in a Melbourne court on May 8 in relation to allegations that their family bought a female Yazidi slave for $10,000 in Syria, police said.

The daughter is scheduled to apply for bail next week and the mother has a bail hearing scheduled for June 16.



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