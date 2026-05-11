What Russia's Victory Day parade says about Putin's hold on power

Here & Now‘s Deborah Becker speaks with New School professor Nina Khrushcheva, the great-granddaughter of Soviet premier Nikita Khrushchev.

They discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hold on power, four years into a costly war with Ukraine and just a few days after the annual Victory Day parade where, for security reasons, Russia’s military might was displayed on video instead of in the streets.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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