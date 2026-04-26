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The Supreme Court case that could redefine your digital privacy

NPR | By Nina Totenberg,
Bronson Arcuri
Published April 26, 2026 at 1:00 AM AKDT

Can't see the video above? Watch it here.

Police in Virginia used a technique called geofencing to tap into Google's databases to find out who was near the scene of a bank robbery in the town of Midlothian, where a robber pulled out a gun and subsequently fled with $195,000.

Geofencing allows the government to draw a virtual fence around a geographic area where a crime was committed. After that, the government seeks a warrant — not to search a home or office, but to require a tech company to search its data to identify any of its millions of users who were within the geofence line at the time of the crime.

The technique is under legal scrutiny because of the Fourth Amendment's ban on unreasonable searches of people, their homes, papers, and effects, unless police obtain a warrant issued by a neutral magistrate, and unless the search is aimed at obtaining specific evidence of a crime.

The question before the U.S. Supreme Court is whether geofencing is ingenious, Orwellian, or both. And, ultimately, is it constitutional?

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Copyright 2026 NPR
As Heard on NPR
Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.
See stories by Nina Totenberg
Bronson Arcuri
Bronson Arcuri is an award-winning video producer and multimedia journalist. He is currently an editor and managing producer on the NPR video team. In addition to overseeing NPR's video coverage of the ongoing war in Ukraine, he also manages short-form video production for All Things Considered, Life Kit and NPR's international reporting and political coverage. He is also part of the leadership team developing news products for emerging platforms, including Instagram and TikTok.