Imam Omar Suleiman reflects on the rise in Islamophobia triggered by the U.S.-Israel war on Iran

A recent analysis of social media posts by the Center for the Study of Organized Hate has found that there was a sharp spike in anti-Muslim content online triggered by the United States and Israel’s war on Iran.

The ramifications of this bigotry and misinformation, including Islamophobic rhetoric shared by senior Trump administration officials, are being felt by millions of Muslims across the country.

Imam Omar Suleiman, renowned Islamic scholar and president of Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research in Texas, joins Here & Now‘s David Folkenflik to reflect on the recent rise of Islamophobia and the impact it’s having on the Muslim community in the U.S.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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