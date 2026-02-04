Photos: Scenes from the 150th Westminster Dog Show

This year marks the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show's 150th anniversary. Hundreds of dogs competed for the top prize at Madison Square Garden on Monday and Tuesday. Penny the Doberman pinscher was named best in show on Tuesday night. A Chesapeake Bay retriever named Cota was the runner up.

Here is a selection of images showing the dogs preparing behind the scenes and being judged on the national stage.

Copyright 2026 NPR

Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images / Getty Images Cota, a Chesapeake Bay retriever, is given a ribbon after winning the Sporting Group.

Yuki Iwamura / AP / AP Christian Stoinev performs with his chihuahua, Scooby, stands on his back during the dog show.

Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images / Getty Images A German Shorthaired pointer competes in the Sporting Group.

Yuki Iwamura / AP / AP Faith, a Sealyham terrier, competes in the terrier group.

Angelina Katsanis / AP / AP Bichon Frises are groomed at the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Monday.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images / Getty Images A dog has its paws trimmed in a grooming area at the Jacob Javits Convention Center.

Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images French bulldogs are held by their owners in the judging ring.

Angelina Katsanis / AP / AP Handlers stand with their borzois in the demo ring.

Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A Boston terrier is examined in the judging area.

Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A dog wears a sweater in the benching area.

Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A bulldog waits in the judging area.

Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images An Old English sheepdog sits in the benching area.