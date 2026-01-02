Slow Epstein files release not as concerning as docs DOJ has withheld, says Ro Khanna

Updated January 2, 2026 at 8:07 AM AKST

Rep. Ro Khanna, a Democrat representing California, says the Justice Department should've anticipated the challenge posed by the large volume of files related to the investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Justice Department missed a legal deadline two weeks ago to release the full trove of unclassified Epstein files. The incomplete release has drawn widespread criticism and bipartisan calls for action against the DOJ.

Khanna said in an interview with Morning Edition that the DOJ should've started preparing the files for release months ago when the Epstein Files Transparency Act was introduced. But Khanna added that he and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who co-authored the law signed by President Trump, are less concerned about the delay and more concerned about the documents the DOJ is withholding.

"We want to see the survivors' statements to the FBI, where they name other rich and powerful men who abused them or who covered up the crimes. And we want to see the draft prosecution memos which explain why many, many men were involved in the cover-up and abuse," Khanna said.

Speaking to NPR's Michel Martin, Khanna discussed why a complete release is key for transparency and what actions Congress may take to speed up the process.

Listen to the full interview by hitting the blue play button above.

The radio version of this story was edited by Taylor Haney and produced by Nia Dumas. The web copy was written by Obed Manuel and edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

Copyright 2026 NPR