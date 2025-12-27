Kennedy Center vows to sue musician who canceled performance over Trump name change

The Kennedy Center says it plans to file a $1 million lawsuit against jazz artist Chuck Redd, after the musician canceled his annual Christmas Eve performance. The Associated Press first reported that Redd pulled out of the show days after President Trump's name was added to the exterior of the performing arts center in Washington, D.C.

In an email to NPR on Saturday, Kennedy Center spokesperson Roma Daravi said Redd's decision is a disservice to the arts.

"Any artist cancelling their show at the Trump Kennedy Center over political differences isn't courageous or principled—they are selfish, intolerant, and have failed to meet the basic duty of a public artist: to perform for all people," she said.

Redd, an international performer on drums and vibraphone, hosted the center's Christmas Jazz Jam for many years. NPR's messages to Redd were not returned Saturday morning.

"When I saw the name change on the Kennedy Center website and then hours later on the building, I chose to cancel our concert," he told the AP.

Kennedy Center President Richard Grenell sent a scathing letter to Redd on Friday, criticizing him and calling the cancellation a political stunt. The center shared the letter with NPR.

"Regrettably, your action surrenders to the sad bullying tactics employed by certain elements on the left, who have sought to intimidate artists into boycotting performances at our national cultural center," it reads.

In a post on X on Friday, Grenell wrote: "The left is boycotting the Arts because Trump is supporting the Arts. But we will not let them cancel shows without consequences. The Arts are for everyone - and the Left is mad about it."

Several artists have pulled out of performances and cut ties with the Kennedy Center since Trump replaced the board and was elected chairman. In March, Hamilton canceled its 2026 run at the Kennedy Center. Actor and producer Issa Rae also called off her appearance. Folk musician Rhiannon Giddens moved her concert to a different venue in the city.

Trump's name was added to the Kennedy Center building last week, after the Board of Trustees voted to rename it. The exterior's iconic lettering now reads "The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts."

The name change has prompted outcry from Democratic lawmakers. Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty, an ex-officio member of the Kennedy Center Board, filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Monday. Beatty argues changing the name of the memorial that is in honor of President John F. Kennedy requires an act of Congress. She's asking the court to declare the board's vote null and void.

According to a Kennedy Center online biography, Redd has been involved with The Smithsonian for more than two decades, serving as artist-in residence at The Smithsonian Jazz Café from 2004-2008. The Kennedy Center is part of the Smithsonian Institution.

"Art is a shared cultural experience meant to unite, not exclude," said the statement from Daravi. "The Trump Kennedy Center is a true bipartisan institution that welcomes artists and patrons from all backgrounds—great art transcends politics, and America's cultural center remains committed to presenting popular programming that inspires and resonates with all audiences."

The Kennedy Center says it will file the lawsuit against Redd after the holidays.

