CDC claims vaccines may cause autism. And, Trump and Mamdani to meet today

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website now says a link between vaccines and autism cannot be ruled out. This is a reversal from the agency's longstanding position that there is no link. This message aligns with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s opinion that vaccines are dangerous.

Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images / Getty Images The CDC has made a dramatic about-face in the agency's position on the relationship between vaccines and autism.

🎧 CDC scientists say they didn't change their website, and the Department of Health and Human Services wouldn't divulge who ordered the adjustment to the wording, NPR's Pien Huang tells Up First. There is no new scientific evidence to support the claim of a link between vaccines and autism. Huang notes that it is interesting that a headline on the CDC's webpage still states that vaccines don't cause autism. However, there is an asterisk next to this statement, which explains that the agency will not remove it due to an agreement with Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who provided a key confirmation vote for Kennedy to become the HHS secretary.

President Trump's chief negotiator has presented a new 28-point plan for peace to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. International observers are encouraged that Trump has not given up on peace between Ukraine and Russia, but the proposal requires major territorial concessions from Ukraine, which the country has repeatedly rejected.

🎧 The Trump administration continues to suggest these concessions because the president is focused on getting a yes to his plan, says NPR's Franco Ordoñez. Russian analyst Sam Charap notes that for Trump, the details don't matter as much. He simply wants the fighting to come to an end, unlike the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, who are more focused on the details. Russia desires more strategic territory, while Ukraine has been adamant on security guarantees from Washington and its Western allies to ensure this type of invasion doesn't happen again.

Trump will meet with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the White House's Oval Office today. This will mark the first time the two will meet face-to-face. Mamdani, a 34-year-old Democratic socialist, emerged as a national figure after his primary win earlier this year. The president has called Mamdani a "communist" on social media and repeatedly sought to paint him as too radical for the city that elected him mayor.

🎧 The meeting is a reminder of the shift Mamdani has to make as he steps into the new role, says NPR's Elena Moore. The mayor-elect has a background as an activist, but today will be a test for him in balancing his policy priorities and maintaining political diplomacy. As a reminder, Moore says, the president vowed to cut New York's federal funding if Mamdani won the election, so the meeting comes with real stakes.

State and local voting officials from both major political parties are actively preparing for the possibility of the Trump administration's interference in the midterm elections, which are less than a year away. The president has consistently spread false claims about voting in the U.S. In the spring, he issued an executive order aimed at imposing significant changes to election systems. Although courts have largely blocked the order, he has hinted at the possibility of taking other executive action as well. The election community is concerned that Trump plans to have a heavy hand in their processes next year. Here are a few things voting officials are watching for.

Ryan Kellman / NPR / NPR An iceberg in Ilulissat, Greenland. Ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica are melting rapidly, and that melt will accelerate as the Earth heats up.

The planet has warmed about 1.3 degrees Celsius, according to the World Meteorological Organization. Communities are already experiencing more severe storms, flooding, and heatwaves. Scientists warn that when the planet heats up beyond 1.5 degrees, there could be massive, self-reinforcing changes that could have devastating impacts worldwide. These changes are sometimes referred to as climate tipping points. They can unfold over decades or centuries and may be partially reversible. But they all have enormous and lasting implications for life on Earth. Here are some of the most important and well-studied changes:

💧 Coral reefs have been dying around the globe. They are very sensitive to heat, and their loss would destabilize many countries. Numerous people rely on them for food, income and livelihoods. Marine life that can only be found on these reefs would be at risk of extinction.

💧 Ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica could melt and result in the rise of sea levels around the world.

💧 Permanently frozen ground in the Arctic is thawing, which can cause the land to sink, resulting in cracks in the foundations of buildings, buckling of roads and the kinking of pipelines.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news from the COP30, the United Nations climate meeting in Brazil, with this app-exclusive playlist of stories.

Giles Keyte / Universal Pictures / Universal Pictures Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in Wicked: For Good.

Cheyanne Mumphrey / AP / AP ByHeart is recalling all of its infant formula products after they were linked to a growing botulism outbreak in over a dozen states. They were available in cans and single-serve packets online and at major retailers.

Health officials warn that the recalled ByHeart Whole Nutrition formula, linked to a botulism outbreak in over two dozen infants across 15 states, may still be on some store shelves. An overdue report from the Labor Department showed that U.S. employers added 119,000 jobs in September, while the unemployment rate increased to 4.4%. A new study in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences quantifies how little plastic a marine animal has to ingest for it to be lethal. For an Atlantic puffin, it takes less than three sugar cubes' worth of plastic.

