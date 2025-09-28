Ryder Cup MC steps down over foul-mouthed chant aimed at golfer Rory McIlroy

A Ryder Cup emcee has stepped down after heckling and cursing were aimed at golf players during the championship game over the weekend, the PGA of America said on Sunday.

Actress and comedian Heather McMahan, who hosted the first tee at Bethpage Black Golf Course on Long Island, New York, was heard on videos posted to social media chanting expletives against golfer Rory McIlroy.

"F—- you, Rory," McMahan could be heard saying into the microphone, before some in the crowd recited the jeer.

McMahan has apologized to Mcllroy and the Ryder Cup Europe team, according to PGA of America. NPR reached out to representatives for McMahan for comment on Sunday.

Some of the golf at this year's Ryder Cup has been overshadowed by interventions from passionate and unruly fans, as Americans tee off against Europeans in one of the sport's biggest events.

McIlroy has faced the brunt of the insults from spectators, who also jeered and yelled at his wife throughout the weekend. At one point, McIlroy was seen pushing back against jeering by telling unruly spectators to "shut the f—- up" in videos posted on social media and live television. He later also refused to putt until the jeering stopped.

Carol Lee Rose / Getty Images for Marie Claire / Getty Images for Marie Claire Heather McMahan attends Marie Claire Power Play at The St. Regis Atlanta on May 15, 2025 in Atlanta.

"I don't mind them having a go at us, that's to be expected, that's what an away Ryder Cup is," McIlroy said on Saturday, according to BBC Sport . "Whenever they are still doing it while you are over the ball and trying to hit your shot, that's the tough thing. You know, look, in between shots, say whatever you want to me. That's totally fine. But just give us the respect to let us hit shots. Give us the same chance that the Americans have."

Two spectators were ejected from the Ryder Cup on Saturday after a verbal altercation, according to Beau Duffy, a spokesperson for New York State Police told NPR in a statement on Sunday.

"Yesterday, additional State Troopers were placed along the course for player and public safety. Additional adjustments will be made today as needed," Duffy also said.

A Westbury, N.Y., man was also charged with two misdemeanors for stealing a golf cart used for the event — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal possession of stolen property, according to Duffy.

Luke Donald, captain of Team Europe at the Ryder Cup, said behavior by some fans had "crossed the line" during a press conference on Saturday.

"It was loud. It was raucous, you know. What I consider crossing line is personal insults and you know making sounds, you know, when they're trying to hit on their back swings or you know, very close to when they're trying to go into their routines," Donald said. "That did happen a little bit. It's happened to other Ryder Cups, too … something we prepared for and I can see, you know, I think how well they've dealt with it."

Keegan Bradley, captain of Team USA, defended fans during the press conference.

"I thought the fans were passionate. I mean, their home team is getting beat bad," Bradley said. "The fans of New York have — all I've seen, have been pretty good. You're always going to have a few people that cross the line and that's unfortunate. I really was happy to see our players trying to quiet down some people that were like that. But, you know, part of it is our fault. You know, we're not playing up to the standards that they want to see, and they're angry, and they should be."

Europe was beating the US in the Ryder Cup 12 to 5 as of Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, jeers and screaming continued to be hurled against McIlroy, even as he putted the ball in a match against Scottie Scheffler.

