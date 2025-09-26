An influx of federal agents will arrive in Memphis next week, governor says

Starting Monday, an influx of federal agents will be deployed across Memphis as part of a broader push in what President Trump has described as a crackdown on crime.

At a news conference on Friday, Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said personnel from 13 U.S. agencies will arrive in the city next week. That will include agents from the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The operation will also include 300 troopers from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

It remains unclear exactly how many members of the National Guard will be deployed, but the governor said troops will be in support roles and not tasked with making arrests. He added that the Guard will not be armed unless it is requested by local law enforcement.

Lee said the operation is set to occur in phases over the "next weeks and months." The governor said "planning has been underway for months" about bringing in federal resources to curb crime, calling it a "generational opportunity."

" The story of crime in Memphis is about to be a story of the past," he added.

Memphis Mayor Paul Young, a Democrat, said Friday that he recognizes that community members have many questions and strong feelings — both for and against — the upcoming federal partnership.

"As the leader of our city, my goal is to make sure that as resources come into our community we find ways to use them effectively and for the benefit of the residents of our great city," he said.

Young noted that Memphis has made progress in reducing crime, and specifically violent crime, after a spike in 2023. The city is already participating in several joint state and federal task forces, including with the FBI, U.S. Marshals and ICE.

The city government launched a website to provide updates and information on the federal resources that will be coming in.

Trump has previously described Memphis as "suffering from tremendous levels of violent crime that have overwhelmed its local government's ability to respond effectively." Earlier this month, he signed a presidential memorandum to establish a federal task force to combat crime in the city, characterizing it as a "replica" of what he has done in Washington, D.C.

The Trump administration has been accused of unfairly targeting Democratic-led cities. Federal troops were previously sent to Los Angeles and D.C., both of which are run by Democratic mayors, similar to Memphis. Trump has also voiced interest in sending troops to Chicago, New Orleans and St. Louis.

Copyright 2025 NPR