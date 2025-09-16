JD Vance vows to carry on Kirk's legacy. And, the Fed meets to decide interest rates.

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

Vice President Vance hosted The Charlie Kirk Show yesterday, five days after the right-wing activist was fatally shot during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University. During the two-hour livestream, Vance said that he wouldn't be the vice president of the United States if it weren't for Charlie Kirk. Vance vowed to help carry forward his friend's political legacy and emphasized that the administration plans to target political violence. Vance and others on the podcast said they believed vitriol from the left led to Kirk's death. The suspect is due in court today, and very little is known about the investigation and possible motive.

Doug Mills / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Vice President JD Vance hosts an episode of the Charlie Kirk Show in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Monday. Kirk was killed last week while speaking at Utah Valley University.

🎧 NPR's Franco Ordoñez says this moment is very personal for Vance, who flew to Utah with his wife after the shooting to support Kirk's widow. Vance has spoken about how Kirk believed in him early in his career and connected him with donors. Ordoñez adds that it's also a political moment for Vance, who has ambitions for the presidency. Republican strategist Ryan Williams tells Ordoñez that Vance is the top official in the White House with ties to Kirk's movement. The vice president is seen as the next generation and is considered a young and upcoming warrior of conservative values that Kirk's supporters can relate to.

FBI Director Kash Patel is expected to testify today before the Senate Judiciary Committee. His appearance was scheduled weeks ago, but comes at a delicate time for Patel, who has faced scrutiny for his social media posts and actions during the hunt for Kirk's killer. Patel tweeted hours after the shooting that a suspect was in custody, only to tweet roughly 90 minutes later that the person had been released and the investigation was ongoing. He's also been sued by three former FBI officials who allege he fired them for improper political reasons.

🎧 It's highly unusual — if not unheard of — for FBI officials to use social media the way Patel did after Kirk was killed, NPR's Ryan Lucas says. It leads to mistakes, confusion and, in this case, questions about Patel's ability to lead the bureau through high stakes moments, Lucas adds. On Fox and Friends yesterday, Patel said he could have worded his posts differently, but ultimately did not regret putting them out.

The Federal Reserve begins a two-day policy meeting today, after which the central bank is likely to cut interest rates for the first time this year. President Trump has been waging a high-pressure campaign to get the Fed to lower interest rates more aggressively. The meeting comes amid Trump's efforts to shape the committee that sets federal interest rates. A federal appeals court yesterday blocked Trump's attempt to remove Lisa Cook from the Fed's governing board. At the same time, the Senate voted to confirm Trump ally Stephen Miran to fill a temporary vacancy on the same board.

🎧 Miran's appointment has raised some eyebrows because he is taking a leave of absence rather than leaving his White House job as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, NPR's Scott Horsley says. Critics warn that this could give the president undue influence over the Fed, which is supposed to operate independently of the administration. Horsley says that in the short term, this drama doesn't mean much for the economy, as neither Miran nor Cook is expected to cast a deciding vote this week on interest rates. But in the longer term, Horsley says this is a "real showdown" over how much control the president is allowed to exercise over the central bank.

Deep dive

MICROGEN IMAGES/Getty Images / Science Photo Library RF / Science Photo Library RF Foot mask treatment

The latest health trend on social media is magnesium lotion. Magnesium is an essential mineral that the body relies on for numerous functions, and it has long been considered helpful for better sleep when taken as an oral supplement. Now, influencers claim magnesium lotion can improve sleep and help people tackle problems such as cortisol and insulin imbalances. Here are the facts behind whether it really works:

🧴 There is no evidence that magnesium absorbs well through the skin. Nicholas Theodosakis, a dermatologist and researcher at Harvard University, theorizes that the lotion's benefits likely come from the massage used to apply it or its moisturizing ingredients.

🧴 The risks of applying magnesium lotion are likely extremely small, according to John Winkelman, an associate physician and sleep expert at Harvard. He says that while he doesn't plan to discourage safe remedies that benefit his patients, he isn't planning to recommend magnesium lotion anytime soon.

🧴 Theodosakis says that health fads like this lotion are closely related to skin health and are significantly linked to emotional well-being and psychology.

Life advice

Eva Redamonti for NPR / "Having conversations now about what is ethical, responsible usage of AI is important, and you need to be a part of that if you are a parent," says Marc Watkins, a lecturer at the University of Mississippi who researches AI and its impact on education.

Teens are increasingly using artificial intelligence chatbots, such as ChatGPT, for numerous reasons, from completing homework to seeking relationship advice. Experts are now urging parents to guide their children in understanding the technology. While AI has the potential to help student learning if used correctly, there have been concerning stories of teens who died by suicide after chatting with AI chatbots, highlighting the risks AI tools pose for young users. Here is how the experts advise having conversations with children about AI: 💻 Talk to children as early as elementary school age about AI. Take time each week to learn about the tools and use them yourself.

💻 Experiment with AI the next time your child has a question. Put your question in the chatbox and discuss whether the results were helpful or not. Remind them that AI can make mistakes.

💻 Watch out for warning signs that a child is spending too much time with AI. This may include increased isolation with devices or referring to an AI chatbot as though it were a real friend.

💻 Set boundaries around AI, including prioritizing spending time with real people and setting do's and don'ts for using it.

3 things to know before you go

Gregorio Borgia / AP / AP Pope Leo XIV attends a meeting with jubilee pilgrims from the Italian region of Umbria in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, Sept. 13.

In his first interview as leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV talked about his concerns about income inequality, polarization and the need for peace. U.S. officials say they have reached a "framework" for a deal with China that would keep TikTok online in the U.S. if both sides agree to the final terms. Arthur Sze will take over from Ada Limón and become the 25th U.S. poet laureate, the Library of Congress announced. Sze has often drawn inspiration from philosophy, science and nature throughout his decades-long career.

