© 2025 KDLG
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What transpired at Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 19, 2025 at 7:51 AM AKDT
President Trump greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on August 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
/
President Trump greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on August 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

We debrief on President Trump’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders with NPR’s Greg Myre.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

As Heard on NPR
Here & Now Newsroom